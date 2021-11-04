Juan Pablo (JP) Ugarte Joins Our Resource Management Team at The Squires Group, Inc.

JP Ugarte, Resource Manager, The Squires Group, Inc.

JP’s addition will bolster our existing recruiting team and help fuel future growth

JP’s addition to the Resource Management team ensures that we have the recruiting strength needed to meet our clients’ talent needs.” — Eric Galasso

ANNAPOLIS, MD, US, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced today that they recently hired Juan Pablo (JP) Ugarte as a Resource Manager to help deliver talent solutions to our clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“We've recently seen a significant uptick in perm hiring and a surge of new project staffing needs across different industries. JP’s addition to the Resource Management team ensures that we have the recruiting strength needed to meet our clients’ talent needs. We have been in the staffing business for over 25 years, and to be successful, where finding top talent is a daily challenge, you must have the right mix of recruiting professionals to attract and retain top talent,” says Eric Galasso, President of TSGi.

JP has several years of recruiting experience focused on IT and Cybersecurity. Prior to recruiting, JP worked in the financial services and hospitality industries. JP was born in Bolivia and moved to the US in search of a better life. He was raised in the DC Metro area and graduated with a Civil Engineering degree from George Mason University.

After graduating, JP followed his heart and stayed close to his family while searching for a profession where he could help people. While working in healthcare and financial services, he found that helping people was vital to his personal satisfaction and professional success. The gratitude he received for helping others led JP down the path of recruiting.

“In addition, JP’s customer service and relationship approach to recruiting reinforces our vision of becoming the most trusted advisor to our clients and consultants in the Mid-Atlantic region,” adds Eric.

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on The Squires Group, please visit https://www.squiresgroup.com/.