Sen. Mike Bernskoetter’s Legislative Column for Nov. 3, 2021

Every year, on the 11th day of the 11th month, Americans pause to honor and remember those who bravely served our country in the armed services.

Today known as Veterans Day, this occasion was originally called Armistice Day to commemorate the signing of the armistice that brought an end to the hostilities of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. While WWI was called “the War to End All Wars,” Americans would continue to find themselves called on to defend freedom around the globe throughout the 20th century, and with every conflict, our understanding of Armistice Day evolved. Eventually, in 1954, the holiday was officially renamed to Veterans Day, in recognition of the growing number of American veterans who fought in wars after World War I. Although the holiday’s name changed, its date did not. So, while Veterans Day still falls on the 11th day of the 11th month, it is meant to honor all our veterans, living and deceased, who protected our country.

I believe we are incredibly blessed to live in the country that we do, and it’s in no small part because of the courage, bravery and sacrifice of our veterans. Whether they’re fighting for freedom half a world away or busy keeping us safe at home, these heroes are always willing to do what it takes to protect our freedom and everything we hold dear. For all that they do, we owe our veterans a great debt of gratitude.

We may never truly be able to repay our veterans in full for their selfless service, but I hope each of us takes some time this Veterans Day to reflect and offer up some thanks to our veterans in whatever way we can. Freedom is never free, and we must remember that there is a cost to preserving our way of life. I am deeply appreciative of all our veterans who have done so much to keep our country safe over the years.

So, to all of our veterans out there, may God bless you, and may God bless the United States of America.

As always, it is an honor to serve the 6th Senatorial District. If my office can be service to you, please feel free to contact us at (573) 751-2076. For information about my committee assignments or sponsored legislation, please visit my official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Bernskoetter.