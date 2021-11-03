Concierge Auctions Announces October Sales—Including the Sale of 17-Acre Casper Mountain Custom Estate in Wyoming

WYO Manor, 2250 Newport, in Casper, WY 22 Quitsa Lane in Martha’s Vineyard, MA Ananda Estate in Eleuthera, Bahamas The Pilgrim Estate, 800 South Greer Boulevard, in East Texas 251201 Welland Drive Northwest in Rural Rocky View County, Alberta, Canada

Having worked with Concierge Auctions many times over, I can say that they continue to impress me each time. Together, our efforts found the perfect buyer for this one-of-a-kind ranch property.” — Listing Agent, Chopper Grassell

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the following properties are now under contract after highly competitive auctions in October.

Featured sold properties include an estate across 17 acres with views of Casper Mountain in the North Platte River area of Wyoming, and a 11,000-square-foot penthouse located at the highest point in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico.

October sales include:

WYO Manor, 2250 Newport, in Casper, WY | In cooperation with Richard Lewis and Chopper Grassell of Live Jackson Hole at Compass, 34 days of exposure resulted in 31,000+ website/page views, 820+ prospects, 13 showings, and 6 bidders.

"The essence of Wyoming-living is as good as it gets at WYO Manor,” stated Listing Agent, Chopper Grassell. “Having worked with Concierge Auctions many times over, I can say that they continue to impress me each time. Together, our combined efforts found the perfect buyer for this one-of-a-kind ranch property.”

“Concierge’s world-class database combined with our local market expertise once again brought a competitive field of bidders to the auction, resulting in a competitive price,” added Listing Agent, Richard Lewis.

Casa en las Nubes in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico | In cooperation with Saul Groman and Tere Kimball of Carpe Diem Real Estate, 37 days of exposure resulted in 22,000+ website/page views, 675+ prospects, 40 showings, and 6 bidders.

“The Concierge Auctions platform combined with our knowledge of the local market was a winning formula for both our seller and our winning bidder,” said listing agent, Groman. “Their team is top-notch, and we’re looking forward to working together on future opportunities. I can’t recommend their services enough.”

234 Fleshman Creek in Livingston, MT | In cooperation with Branif Scott of Fay Ranches Inc, 41 days of exposure resulted in 39,000+ website/page views, 1,600+ prospects, 35 showings, and 11 bidders.

215 & 255 Browns Gulch Road in Kalispell, MT | In cooperation with Jennifer Hargett of PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate, 43 days of exposure resulted in 43,000+ website/page views, 1,650+ prospects, 34 showings, and 9 bidders.

Ananda Estate in Eleuthera, Bahamas | In cooperation with Tim Rodland of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate MCR Bahamas, 40 days of exposure resulted in 42,000+ website/page views, 1,100+ prospects, 37 showings, and 7 bidders.

Villa Tesoro in Playas Del Coco, Guanacaste, Costa Rica | In cooperation with Wijbrand Tuinstra of Costa Rica Sotheby’s International Realty, 33 days of exposure resulted in 22,500+ website/page views, 1,150+ prospects, 46 showings, and 8 bidders.

22 Quitsa Lane in Martha’s Vineyard, MA | In cooperation with Julianna Flanders of Flanders Up-Island Real Estate, 33 days of exposure resulted in 27,500+ website/page views, 1,300+ prospects, 74 showings, and 9 bidders.

The Pilgrim Estate, 800 South Greer Boulevard, in East Texas | In cooperation with Clayton Pilgrim of Century 21 Farm and Ranch Harvey Properties, 45 days of exposure resulted in 43,000+ website/page views, 2,200+ prospects, 40 showings, and 2 bidders.

251201 Welland Drive Northwest in Rural Rocky View County, Alberta, Canada | In cooperation with Heather Waddell of Sotheby's International Realty Canada, 42 days of exposure resulted in 27,000+ website/page views, 1,400+ prospects, 41 showings, and 9 bidders.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will fund a new home built for a family in need.

For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states and 30 countries/territories. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.