Online Florist Luxe Rose Levels Up The Flower Collection

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online florist Luxe Rose specializes in offering luxe roses for gifting on every occasion. Their collection has eight colors of roses, including blue, purple, and green.

While discussing the rose collection, the spokesperson from Luxe Rose said, “We have a long-term relationship with our specialist rose farmers in the rich rose gardens from Andes Mountains in Ecuador. They tend the rose bushes with care, and that makes them bloom better. Yes, we keep them for two weeks extra before harvesting them. Hence, our customer chooses our luxe roses.”

The brand has collaborated with farms around 3000 meters above sea level, providing the required climate for rose cultivation. The roses get the ideal environment, from sunny days and cool nights, to nurture in the best possible ways leaving them on the crop for two weeks extra before harvesting allows the flowers to bloom fully.

After harvesting, the artisans at Luxe Rose studios create piece d’art with these long-stemmed roses. They become the truest representations of the sender’s heart. They look somewhat like the deepest place in the heart that throbs for the dear ones. It makes the roses stand out of the league.

People often have many reservations about what to gift their loved ones. Many assume that these flowers might wither in a few hours and therefore not leave a lasting impression of love. Here, Luxe Rose springs a surprise by treating these blooms with special care.

They also create the preserved roses and in the arrangement as per the client’s request. These preserved roses can remain fresh for days, weeks, months, and years to come. This kind of approach makes the senders feel reassured about how they express themselves.

The Luxe Rose believes that this leaves a long-lasting impression on the recipient, and they would love to keep it as a centerpiece and look at it every day.

