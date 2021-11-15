Luxe Rose Presents A Collection Of Fresh “Open Cut” Giant Roses

www.luxerose.com 100 Luxe Rose Red Roses

One needs as many suggestions for gifting ahead of any festivity. Luxe Rose offers an exclusive collection of luxe roses renowned for their size and frangrance.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxe Rose is a premiere luxe rose florist in New York City. They are specialists in ‘open cut’ fully-bloomed fresh, giant head roses.

“We know that when you gift someone on their birthday or anniversary, you want to share a special moment with them. Nothing expresses your love more than the most incredible roses on the planet. We have the world’s best quality blooms, complete with hand-written notes to give a personal touch to gifts,” states the spokesperson of Luxe Rose.

For people wishing to gift something unique and heartwarming, Luxe Rose offers them the finest quality of giant roses in a variety of colors to jump to the top of the list. There is charm and grace associated with roses and fresh “open cut” roses are the pinnacle of perfection.

What makes Luxe Rose special is the specialization the florists show by offering fresh and preserved roses.

The fresh blooms come from the sunny Andes Mountains of Ecuador, some 3000 meters above sea level. The farmers cultivate these roses under optimal conditions for longer than usual and then harvest when they bloom in full. This naturally increases the shelf life of the roses and makes them more beautifully fragrant and more robust than any other. After that, the artisans at Luxe Rose fulfill your dreams with stunning bouquets of fresh roses. Your biggest concern will be what color to choose.

The flower bouquets from Luxe Rose look great, but that’s not all. One can bestow these luxe roses upon friends, or family and they remain in top shape and fresh and sweet-smelling for as long as three years. The company uses the white glove delivery service across New York City and even offers same-day delivery. They also can attach personalized hand-written notes to give a direct entry to the heart of the sender and recipient.

Their special attention to the tiniest detail is heartwarming, right from picking these roses to the delivery. The sender can choose the number of roses they want to gift as per their wish.

About the company: Luxe Roses is a florist offering luxe roses across New York City, Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn. They present some of their current collections for shopping right away. For more details, please visit https://www.luxerose.com/.