St Johnsbury/Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405311

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan                            

STATION: St Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 10/17/21 1946 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Barnet Quick Stop

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Skye Gocklin                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

 

VICTIM: West Barnet Quick Stop

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/28/21 State Police received a call from the West

Barnet Quick Stop advising that someone had stolen a charity donation jar which

contained cash and change from the store. Investigation revealed the theft

occurred on 10/17/21 at 1946 hours and was captured on video surveillance from

the store. With the help of the public the suspect Gocklin(32) was identified

and subsequently issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court to

answer to the charge of Petit Larceny.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/10/22 0800 hours           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033

 

St Johnsbury/Petit Larceny

