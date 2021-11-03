St Johnsbury/Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A405311
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 10/17/21 1946 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Barnet Quick Stop
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Skye Gocklin
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
VICTIM: West Barnet Quick Stop
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/28/21 State Police received a call from the West
Barnet Quick Stop advising that someone had stolen a charity donation jar which
contained cash and change from the store. Investigation revealed the theft
occurred on 10/17/21 at 1946 hours and was captured on video surveillance from
the store. With the help of the public the suspect Gocklin(32) was identified
and subsequently issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court to
answer to the charge of Petit Larceny.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/10/22 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Brennan
VSP Bradford
1594 Waits River Road
Bradford, VT 05033