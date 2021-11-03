Press Releases

11/03/2021

Governor Lamont Announces 40 High Schools Selected To Participate in the 2021-22 Connecticut FAFSA Challenge

New Resources Will Support the Participating Schools in Effort to Improve FAFSA Completion Rates

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today announced that 40 high schools from 19 districts across the state will participate in the 2021-22 Connecticut FAFSA Challenge, an initiative designed to increase Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion rates, improve postsecondary access, and close opportunity gaps among high school students. Participating schools will pilot innovative strategies to help students and families complete the FAFSA and access resources to support college affordability.

“I’m proud to see these schools prioritizing FAFSA completion through the FAFSA Challenge and working to increase the number of students who can access financial aid for college and career school,” Governor Lamont said. “It’s a terrific demonstration of how Connecticut is using federal relief dollars to spark new thinking in our schools and support students achieve critical postsecondary milestones.”

“We are thrilled to continue the FAFSA Challenge this year,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “Last year, we saw school communities come together in new and exciting ways to help students and families complete the FAFSA and access crucial resources to pursue their college and career goals. We look forward to continuing the momentum this year with our new cohort of schools.”

Through the FAFSA Challenge, schools will receive microgrants to pursue strategies to build awareness around the FAFSA and support families in completing the application. The FAFSA is critically important in making higher education more attainable for all students, particularly historically marginalized populations. More than 70% of Connecticut jobs require some form of education beyond a high school diploma, and FAFSA completion is one of the best predictors of whether seniors will pursue higher education. It takes, on average, less than an hour to complete the FAFSA, however the form can be confusing and 45% of seniors in the Class of 2021 did not complete it, leaving millions of unclaimed dollars in college aid.

Building on the success of the first year of the FAFSA Challenge in 2020-21, the number of schools participating in this year’s FAFSA Challenge has increased, with an additional 14 schools accepting the challenge to boost FAFSA completion rates by at least 5 percentage points by next June. Last year, schools participating in the FAFSA Challenge collectively increased their completion rates by nearly 4 percentage points, while the country’s FAFSA completion rates declined by more than 4% relative to 2020.

FAFSA Challenge high schools will benefit from new resources to support FAFSA completion efforts in their communities. The state is again partnering with the Connecticut RISE Network, a local nonprofit organization, to facilitate a community of practice for schools participating in the FAFSA Challenge. School teams will come together on a monthly basis to review data, share promising practices, and engage in collaborative problem-solving. Schools will use EdSight FAFSA dashboards to track student progress and target support for families.

“Every year, we see that FAFSA completion has the power to transform lives,” Emily Pallin, executive director of the RISE Network, said. “By completing the FAFSA, students and families can access the resources they deserve to pursue their dreams of higher education. However, we also know the FAFSA can be daunting and too many students do not complete this key access milestone. By working together as a statewide community, we are excited to once again improve FAFSA completion rates, share promising practices, and close access and opportunity gaps for all Connecticut students.”

This year, the Connecticut State Department of Education and RISE Network are partnering with the nonprofit organization uAspire to offer a series of free and virtual training sessions on the FAFSA for Connecticut educators and partners. These trainings will be available to all high schools, and details on training dates and registration will be made available in the coming weeks. The state is also continuing its partnership with CTCollegeBound to offer a free FAFSACT.org portal where students and families can enroll in virtual sessions with financial aid experts to receive personalized support and guidance in completing the FAFSA.

The high schools participating in the 2021-22 Connecticut FAFSA Challenge include:

Ansonia School District, Ansonia High School

Bridgeport School District, Bridgeport Military Academy

Bridgeport School District, Bassick High School

Bridgeport School District, Central High School

Bridgeport School District, Warren Harding High School

Bristol School District, Bristol Eastern High School

Capitol Region Education Council, Civic Leadership High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, A.I. Prince Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, Bullard-Havens Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, E. C. Goodwin Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, Eli Whitney Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, Emmett O'Brien Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, H. C. Wilcox Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, Henry Abbott Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, Howell Cheney Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, J. M. Wright Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, Norwich Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, Oliver Wolcott Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, Platt Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, Vinal Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, W. F. Kaynor Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, Windham Technical High School

Danbury School District, Danbury High School

East Windsor School District, East Windsor High School

Enfield School District, Enfield High School

Griswold School District, Griswold High School

Hartford School District, Hartford Public High School

Montville School District, Montville High School

New Haven School District, James Hillhouse High School

New Haven School District, Wilbur Cross High School

New London School District, New London High School

Norwalk School District, Brien McMahon High School

Norwalk School District, Norwalk High School

Norwich Free Academy District, Norwich Free Academy

Stamford School District, Westhill High School

Torrington School District, Torrington High School

Waterbury School District, Crosby High School

Waterbury School District, John F. Kennedy High School

Waterbury School District, Wilby High School

Windham School District, Windham High School

More information on the Connecticut FAFSA Challenge can be found on the Connecticut State Department of Education’s website at portal.ct.gov/SDE/Performance/FAFSA-Completion.