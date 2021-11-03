Mayor Bowser and DC Health Encourage Families to Get Children 5-11 Years Old Vaccinated Against COVID-19
(Washington, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration announced plans for vaccinating children against COVID-19. Once the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved and distributed, families will be able to be vaccinated at more than 60 pharmacies, hospitals, and health centers in DC that will have the vaccine. Information about where the vaccine is available will be on vaccines.gov. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be given to children ages 5 to 11. On Tuesday, November 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to meet and make its recommendations. The final step in authorization will be approval from the CDC director.
Once approved, the vaccine will be shipped out. Washington, DC is expected to initially receive 24,600 doses that will be distributed to pharmacies, hospitals, and health centers across DC. The pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech is also a two-dose vaccine.
To provide additional opportunities for access, families will also be able to go to District operated pop-up sites set up specifically for 5-11 year olds. Families will be given more details about the second dose after their first dose. The COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds will not be immediately available at the District’s Take the Shot sites.
Vaccines will initially be available at select community pharmacies such as CVS, Giant, Grubb’s, Safeway, Walgreens and Walmart, as well as health clinics throughout the community. Children’s National Hospital has already announced that in addition to offering the COVID-19 vaccine to their pediatric patients at their eight primary care locations, they will also be offering the vaccine via their Mobile Unit throughout the community.
Below is a schedule for the first two weeks of the District’s pop-up vaccination clinics for children 5-11 years old. Community groups may request pop-ups through vaccineexchange.dc.gov which helps connect the community to local vaccine providers.
|Location
|Address
|Ward
|1st Dose Date
|Bancroft Elementary School
|1755 Newton St NW
|1
|11/9
|Marie Reed Elementary School
|2201 18th St NW
|1
|11/12
|Edlavitch DCJCC
|1529 16th St, NW
|2
|11/7
|Garrison Elementary School
|1200 S St NW
|2
|11/17
|Thomson Elementary School
|1200 L St NW
|2
|11/12
|Ben Murch Elementary School
|4810 36th St NW
|3
|11/13
|Janney Elementary School
|4130 Albemarle St NW
|3
|11/19
|Palisades Recreation Center
|5200 Sherier Pl NW
|3
|11/16
|Center City Public Charter School - Brightwood Campus
|6008 Georgia Ave NW
|4
|11/9
|Dorothy I. Height Elementary School
|1300 Allison St NW
|4
|11/8
|E.L. Haynes PCS
|4501 Kansas Ave NW
|4
|11/18
|Lafayette Elementary School
|5701 Broad Branch Rd NW
|4
|11/19
|Whittier Elementary School
|6201 5th St NW
|4
|11/20
|Bunker Hill Elementary School
|1401 Michigan Ave NE
|5
|11/18
|Center City Public Charter School - Trinidad Campus
|1217 West Virginia Ave NE
|5
|11/17
|DC Bilingual PCS
|33 Riggs Road NE
|5
|11/20
|Noyes Elementary School
|2725 10th St NE
|5
|11/8
|Kennedy Recreation Center
|1401 7th St NW
|6
|11/10
|KIPP DC – Lead Academy PCS
|421 P St NW
|6
|11/16
|Payne Elementary School
|1445 C St SE
|6
|11/13
|Friendship Blow Pierce Elementary & Middle
|725 19th St. NE
|7
|11/12
|Kimball Elementary School
|3375 Minnesota Ave SE
|7
|11/9
|Plummer Elementary School
|4601 Texas Ave SE
|7
|11/17
|Smothers Elementary School
|1300 44th St NE
|7
|11/13
|Thomas Elementary School
|650 Anacostia Ave NE
|7
|11/19
|Center City PCS: Congress Heights
|220 Highview Pl SE
|8
|11/18
|Excel Academy Public School
|2501 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE
|8
|11/16
|Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School/Statesmen Academy
|4600 Livingston Rd SE
|8
|11/8
|KIPP DC Heights Academy
|2600 Douglass Rd SE
|8
|11/10
|Patterson Elementary School
|4399 South Capitol Terrace SW
|8
|11/10
|Turner Elementary School
|3264 Stanton Rd SE
|8
|11/20