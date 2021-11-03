Front Office Sports Survey for 2021 Best Employers in Sports Award Presented by FEVO is Open Through Nov. 12
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Front Office Sports survey for the 2021 Best Employers in Sports Presented by FEVO is open through Friday, November 12th. The third annual sports industry survey and award program seeks the top companies world-wide in categories including: Leadership; Focus on diversity, equity and inclusion; Professional development and advancement; Philanthropic/social endeavors; and employee wellbeing.
To participate in the 2021 employee survey, and to review the categories as well as past winners, visit https://frontofficesports.com/bes-2021/.
Established in 2019, the Front Office Sports Best Employers in Sports Award presented FEVO recognizes organizations across the sports industry that are doing the best for their employees. Participation is open to all levels of the sports industry – college sports programs and conferences, youth sports, professional teams and leagues, arenas and venues, sponsors, brands, agencies, municipal sports authorities and others that impact the global sports industry.
Surveys will be analyzed, with the winners announced the week of December 7th.
Award winners are determined entirely on anonymous survey results from sports industry professionals. In collaboration with primary research partner Yrdstck, responses are evaluated using patented AI technology powered by Canvs — free from all subjectivity and human bias. There is no word count limit, and participants can even use slang, text abbreviations, sarcasm or emojis to complete the survey.
Previous Front Office Sports Best Employers in Sports Presented by FEVO winners include: Miami Dolphins (NFL); Savannah Bananas (MiLB); Atlanta Hawks (NBA – 2-time winner); Charlotte Hornets (NBA); LeagueApps (youth sports management software); Harris County – Houston Sports Authority; GMR Marketing (agency – 2-time winner); Orlando City Soccer Club; The Peach Bowl; Tipico Sportsbook; Opendorse (athlete marketing platform); and StellarAlgo (customer data platform), among others.
ABOUT FOS:
Created in 2014, FOS is a digital sports network with a portfolio of brands including Front Office Sports, and Sports Section. FOS covers sports from every angle – from the front office to the front row– and meets its more than 500,000 subscribers in their inbox daily. In 2021, FOS was named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. The forward-thinking media company, which garners more than 70 million impressions across social media each month, has partnered with Fortune 500 consumer brands such as Facebook, Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch, Hyperice, Bose, DraftKings and Samsung. The Best Employers in Sports Award presented by FEVO is one of a number of annual FOS initiatives including the Rising 25 Award, which recognizes emerging leaders in the sport industry who are under 25 years old.
ABOUT FEVO:
FEVO lets friends shop together with the Friend-Powered Cart™. FEVO’s social commerce technology allows friends to bring friends into their online shopping journey where they can gather, plan and purchase together, right on your brand site. It all adds up to more shoppers, more fun and more sales.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+1 2152665943
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn