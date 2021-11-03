Sports Turf Company Completes Running Track and Field Events Renovation at the University of West Georgia
State-of-the-art track and field system to be installed at university
We’re honored that the university entrusted us to provide a high-level facility for their track and field athletes.”WHITESBURG, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce the completion of the University of West Georgia’s running track and field events facility. The project included installing a new surface for the existing running track and the addition of track and field events prior to the 2021-2022 season.
— Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins
“We’re honored that the university entrusted us to provide a high-level facility for their track and field athletes,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “As a local Carroll County-based company, we are excited to see this facility in action for many years to come.”
The renovation of the existing running track and field events for the Wolves included removing the existing surface, installing Rekortan M track surfacing, building a new shot put pad and landing area, installing a new long jump/triple jump runway and extending the hammer throw pad.
The impermeable track surface, Rekortan M, was installed by first paving the basement layer of the sandwich-style system. The base layer consisting of SBR rubber granules bound in polyurethane was topped with a seal coat, fluid polyurethane topcoat and a broadcast of EPDM rubber granules. The two-component paved sandwich-style track system can endure higher traffic, along with providing enhanced force reduction throughout its lifetime, making it a top surface for elite athletes.
Sports Turf Company currently has two Certified Track Builders (CTB) on staff as recognized by the American Sports Builders Association (ASBA). By having passed a rigorous comprehensive exam on running track construction and maintenance, Certified Track Builders have demonstrated the highest level of running track expertise.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
