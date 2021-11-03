Schaeffler includes unique to market RepSet clutch kits in October’s new to range offer
HEREFORD, UK, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • New Clutch, Drive Belt system, Steering & Suspension and Thermal Management products added
• Multi-brand aftermarket solutions
• Genuine OE quality and reliability
Schaeffler has announced several new-to-range part numbers, including some that are unique to market, so that workshops can offer genuine original equipment (OE) quality repair solutions to customers.
The new unique to market products include a LuK RepSet clutch kit for the Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan 1.5 TSi, plus another LuK RepSet for Hyundai and Kia 1.6 CRDi applications. Schaeffler manufactures these clutch systems for factory fitment, so you can be confident that the new RepSets will match the quality, performance, and reliability of the original components, because they are the original components!
An FAG Steering & Suspension range expansion makes up the bulk of the other additions, reflecting its growing popularity in the aftermarket. Several new Tie-Rod Ends and Stabiliser Rods are now available from stock for popular Citroën, Mercedes, Mini, Vauxhall and Volvo applications. Collectively, these new parts will service over one million vehicles in the UK and Irish car parc.
Two new INA Timing Chain Kits have been added to its expanding engine system programme, accompanied by new Water Pump and Torsional Vibration Damper (TVD) references, which together provide coverage for another 1.3 million vehicles including BMW, Mercedes Benz and VAG applications.
Finally, a new LuK RepSet DMF kit has been launched to repair Ford 2.2-litre Diesel applications, including Galaxy II, Mondeo IV and S-Max models manufactured between 2008 and 2015.
Information on Schaeffler products and systems, fitting instructions, labour times and much more can be found on the REPXPERT workshop portal at www.repxpert.co.uk – or by using the REPXPERT app, which is a free download for all iOS and Android devices.
Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion
As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward ground-breaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 70 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for CO₂-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 12.6 billion in 2020. With around 83,900 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family companies. With more than 1,900 patent applications in 2020, Schaeffler is Germany’s second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).
