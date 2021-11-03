Densitron to exhibit latest UReady control surfaces and Tactila at IBC 2021
The broadcast control and display manufacturer “keenly anticipates meeting with existing and potential new customers” at its first trade show since the pandemicCRAWLEY, UK, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Densitron, the global leader in innovative Human Machine Interaction (HMI) and display technology, has announced that it will showcase solutions including its latest UReady universal control surfaces and the IDS (Intelligent Display System) platform at IBC 2021, which is scheduled for December 3-6 at the RAI Convention Centre, Amsterdam. The first IBC show to take place for more than 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Moving for this edition from its regular September dates to December, the IBC 2021 show will provide an opportunity for Densitron to highlight the full extent of its innovation during the past few years. The IDS platform remains the cornerstone of the company’s range and continues to expand its reach in broadcast and media applications where powerful display control and ease of integration are essential requirements. But Densitron has also been extending its lines of control surfaces and IDS device drivers, and its latest developments in both product areas will be presented at IBC.
Specific products on the Densitron stand (8.C94) will include the 1- and 3-row versions of the popular UReady 2RU universal control surface. Featuring a total of 18 and 54 buttons respectively, the new variations benefit from full Ethernet connectivity as well as Densitron’s X86 CPU architecture and an Intel Premium Processor N Series (N2400) with 1.1 GHz and 4GB RAM. Also on display from the UReady range will be a version of the 2RU universal control surface with an embedded ARM processor and the 4RU 19” rackmount ready TFT display with capacitive touch.
IBC visitors will be able to find out more about the Tactila family of tactile objects – which includes the Tactila Development Kit for the creation of custom control surfaces.
Simon Jones, CEO of Densitron, comments: “It’s been a long and difficult couple of years for everyone in the broadcast world, not least as we have been unable to meet up with our customers, partners and friends at the major trade shows which punctuate the regular industry calendar. It’s wonderful news that IBC is to go ahead this December. We look forward to presenting our latest innovations in control and display solutions, and keenly anticipate meeting with both existing and potential new customers. See you in Amsterdam!”
Founded over 50 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch-based HMI (Human Machine Interaction) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. In 2019, Densitron acquired the Intelligent Display System (IDS) product and brand from IPE Technologies. IDS is readily integrated into Densitron’s control surfaces and offers a fully scalable, network-based display and control system, which is a logical and seamless complement to Densitron’s existing product range. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com.
