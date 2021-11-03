holoride and Schell Games CEOs to Present at AWE USA 2021
This Unity sponsored panel will explore how extended reality experiences will forever change the future of in-vehicle entertainment
holoride’s Elastic SDK gives Unity creators like Schell Games the ability to create immersive experiences that can be unique to a car, its passengers, and the environment in which they travel.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Schell Games announced CEO Jesse Schell will co-present with Nils Wollny, CEO & Co-Founder of holoride, for a Unity-sponsored panel at AWE USA 2021, a conference featuring leading companies and speakers in the XR industry that takes place in Santa Clara, California from November 9 to 11, 2021.
Schell Games, a leading game development company specializing in entertainment, educational and virtual reality experiences, has a long-standing relationship with holoride, a company advancing the future of in-vehicle entertainment.
holoride is building the world’s first immersive in-vehicle media platform by enabling the processing of motion and location-based data in real-time using Unity. holoride’s content adjusts to the motion of the vehicle and route and perfectly syncs with the passenger’s journey. Through this, holoride creates a new media category made for moving vehicles called Elastic Content, which allows for a novel approach in content creation.
In this Unity-sponsored joint session on November 9, Schell and Wollny will discuss:
> What’s exciting about developing games and experiences with holoride’s Elastic SDK and how the content creator community can benefit from this completely new media format called Elastic Content.
> Examine lessons learned from past and current projects and share insights about their most recent title in development, Cloudbreaker, scheduled to release in 2022.
> Valuable tips on how to make the most out of the holoride experience, how to leverage the Creator Space with its powerful tools, and how to benefit from this exciting in-car entertainment revolution.
“Our upcoming presentation at AWE will give developers the inspiration and insight needed to build extended reality games for in-vehicle settings using holoride’s Elastic SDK,” said Wollny. “Jesse brings a wealth of knowledge in developing innovative VR content for both education and entertainment purposes. Drawing on our shared expertise in creating Elastic Content, I’m looking forward to discussing how developers can join the in-vehicle entertainment revolution, the impact it will have on the way passengers see the world through their daily journeys, and to engage with other experts and thought leaders onsite.”
“I’m thrilled to be returning to AWE to co-present with Nils about the exciting opportunities ahead for creators in the XR space,” said Schell. “holoride is pioneering in spaces that hold immense potential for the evolution of the industry. I’m looking forward to sharing our company's experiences working with the Elastic SDK, Unity, and what this technology means for other content creators who want to innovate in the in-vehicle entertainment space.”
First organized by augmentedreality.org in 2010, AWE has become one of the largest learning and networking conferences for professionals working in the XR ecosystem. This event covers emerging technologies, including augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, artificial intelligence, bio-interfaces, 5G, and more.
“In-vehicle entertainment is innovating rapidly, and will continue to grow with the further adoption of virtual reality and augmented reality tools,” said Timoni West, Vice President, Augmented & Virtual Reality at Unity. “holoride’s Elastic SDK gives Unity creators like Schell Games the ability to create immersive experiences that can be unique to a car, its passengers and the environment in which they travel.”
For more information about AWE or to purchase a ticket, visit https://www.awexr.com
About Schell Games
Schell Games is the largest full-service educational and entertainment game development company in the United States. Founded in 2002 by award-winning game designer and author Jesse Schell, the company boasts a highly talented array of artists, engineers, producers, and game designers. Schell Games creates engaging experiences for VR/AR, PC, mobile, console, handheld, online, and social platforms; location-based entertainment and theme park attractions; connected toys; and virtual worlds. In addition to creating original games, the company counts some of the world’s most respected brands as clients, including The Walt Disney Company, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, LEGO, Yale University, Universal Studios, Fred Rogers Productions, The Smithsonian Institute, and the US Department of Education. For more information on Schell Games, visit https://www.schellgames.com.
About holoride
holoride creates an entirely new media category for passengers by connecting Extended Reality (XR) content with data points from the vehicle in real time. These data points include physical feedback, like acceleration and steering, traffic data, as well as travel route and time. holoride technology provides a new type of immersion into any kind of VR content, creating a breathtaking, immersive experience, and significantly reducing motion sickness. The tech startup was founded at the end of 2018 in Munich, Germany by Nils Wollny, Marcus Kuehne, Daniel Profendiner and Audi, who holds a minority stake in the startup. In April 2021, holoride raised €10 million in its Series A funding round led by Terranet AB, earning the company a €30 million valuation. That same year, holoride won the prestigious SXSW Pitch and was also named Best in Show. It has been hailed “Best of CES 2019” four times, recognized as one of the “100 Best Inventions of 2019” by TIME Magazine and is part of the global innovation platform “STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play”. For more information, please visit https://www.holoride.com/.
About Unity
Unity (NYSE: U) is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company’s 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators have been downloaded more than five billion times per month in 2020. For more information, please visit http://www.unity.com.
