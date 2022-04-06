Schell Games Appoints Jasmine Bulin as New Vice President of Design
VR/AR Specialist Brings 20 Years of Experience Leading Development of Immersive Apps and Products for Training, Education, Social Impact, and Entertainment
Schell Games, the largest full-service educational and entertainment game development company in the United States, today announced the appointment of Jasmine Bulin as the company's new vice president of design. In her new role, Bulin will oversee the design department and set the pace for discipline growth while forging and growing successful industry relationships. She will use her deep experience in the games industry to collaborate internally and externally to conceptualize exciting, pioneering experiences for players or guests.
Bulin comes to Schell Games from Evernever Games, where she was co-founder and Head of Studio and Design, responsible for designing immersive games as social networks that included the largest board game party ever developed for the Meta (formerly Oculus) Quest. Prior to that position, Bulin’s track record of success spanned senior roles at VR developer Talespin Labs, free-to-play mobile studio Space Inch, and social impact creator Theorify, where she co-developed with longtime Schell Games partner Games for Change.
“I’m not sure there is a resume that could more perfectly align with the mission of Schell Games than Jasmine’s,” said CEO Jesse Schell. “I can’t wait to see the impact she brings to the design craft at our company, having honed her own expertise in the areas that are most critical to who we are.”
Bulin has established herself as a leader in immersive design across genres. At Evernever, she built a design system for social immersive games. At Talespin, she developed early enterprise prototypes of mixed reality headsets for MR leaders and leveraged game design to make immersive learning a reality for the future of work. At Space Inch, she produced three Apple Editors Choice F2P mobile games.
“It is such a transformative time for the games industry, as well as for virtual reality and other XR technologies, and I’m excited for what’s to come,” said Bulin. “This position at Schell Games is a wonderful opportunity to work with a studio known for amazing creative culture to use my previous experience and pursue the type of innovative games that intrigue me. In turn, I’m looking forward to lending my insight and expertise to help the company meet its goals for 2022 and beyond.”
About Schell Games
Schell Games is the largest full-service educational and entertainment game development company in the United States. Founded in 2002 by award-winning game designer and author Jesse Schell, the company boasts a highly-talented array of artists, engineers, producers, and game designers. Schell Games creates engaging experiences for mobile, VR/AR, PC, console, handheld, online, and social platforms; location-based entertainment and theme park attractions; connected toys; and virtual worlds. In addition to creating original games, the company counts some of the world’s most respected brands as clients, including The Walt Disney Company, Google, Facebook, Yale University, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, and Fred Rogers Productions. For more information on Schell Games, visit https://www.schellgames.com.
