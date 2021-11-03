Enterprise Application Developer Gigster Partners with Next-Gen Blockchain Marketing & PR Firm Syyx
Gigster, the leading SI for blockchain, announces a new partnership with Syyx to offer complete development and go-to-market strategies for blockchain startupsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading development platform, Gigster, today announced their partnership with the next-gen blockchain marketing & PR firm, Syyx. With this partnership, Gigster and Syyx create an ecosystem for startups looking for full development and marketing services from ideation to launch.
Gigster is the go-to platform for NFT, crypto, and blockchain startups to find ready made teams for their service integration needs. Hosting global talent of project managers, engineers, and subject matter experts, Gigster offers companies the option to find a team with top-notch development capabilities and proven blockchain expertise.
Syyx is a marketing & public relations firm focused on bringing bespoke growth solutions for blockchain teams, built by a team of former executives from the Cardano ecosystem. Syyx’s strategy focuses on cultivating a deep understanding of its projects in order to customize the best strategy for them. This may encompass marketing strategy, community building, content creation, public relations, branding, fundraising, and more, to provide its clients with a fully-fledged suite of services to boost their growth.
Cory Hymel, Gigster’s Head of Blockchain, said, “By partnering with Syyx, we know that blockchain futurists will now have a much higher probability of success. With this union, we can offer customers an uncomplicated solution that takes care of everything under the blockchain umbrella.”
Syyx’s founder, Florian Bohnert, said, “I am thrilled to see this partnership with Gigster come to fruition. There is an incredible opportunity to combine our strength to support an increasing number of projects in the burgeoning, increasingly mainstream, blockchain ecosystem.”
Gigster will act as the service integrator as part of this partnership with Syyx and assist Syyx’s inbound customers with project implementation, development, and management. Both blockchain teams and next-gen DApps and tools stand to benefit from the combined abilities of these two companies. Gigster’s addition of high-tech engineering capabilities to the branding strategies offered by Syyx is set to be a game changer.
For many blockchain companies, the struggle lies in accumulating all the talent needed to take a project idea from the desk and implement it for the target customers. With this partnership, both Gigster and Syyx hope to curate an experience for clients with all the business elements needed to succeed in today’s market.
About Gigster
Founded in 2015 and backed by investors Andreessen Horowitz, Redpoint Ventures, Greylock Partners, Sound Ventures, Y Combinator, and others, Gigster has helped hundreds of businesses deliver thousands of innovative software products to their customers. In 2021, Gigster was acquired by Ionic Partners, LLC (“Ionic”) and appointed Andy Tryba as CEO. The new investment enabled Gigster to continue to drive innovation from its position as the leading application development partner for enterprise businesses.
Gigster accelerates the delivery of digital transformation applications, giving companies the agility to thrive in a software-defined world. The Gigster platform delivers business impact with applications that matter at startup speed. Gigster's network of highly-skilled software developers, engineers, designers and product managers provides Fortune 500 companies and enterprise clients with access to the world's top technical talent from the best universities and companies around the world.
For more information, please visit www.gigster.com or follow @trygigster on Twitter.
About Syyx
Syyx is a blockchain focused, boutique marketing agency built by former executives of the Cardano ecosystem and domain experts. We provide a fully-fledged suite of marketing and growth services for blockchain teams building next-gen DApps and tools.
With over 25 years of experience in blockchain protocols, applications and agencies, our team of former executives, investors and advisors leverage their experience and resources to catalyze your impact.
Contact
hello@syyx.io
www.syyx.io
Media
Gigster
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other