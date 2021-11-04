Barbara Rozgonyi to Present LinkedIn Sales Success Strategies to LSA Latin America Mexico Speakers Association
Today marketing is moving faster than a race car, algorithms shift by the minute, and attention spans are shrinking down to a few seconds. I love helping people and companies power up and speed up.”CHARLOTTE, NC, US, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LinkedIn is one of the most powerful social media channels for speakers, coaches, and consultants. Yet, visibility and success may remain elusive. Barbara Rozgonyi, a recognized LinkedIn corporate sales trainer, will present her proprietary 4D marketing framework to activate LinkedIn sales success at LSA Latin America Mexico Speakers Association. For more information, or to book Barbara for a 2022 LinkedIn sales training presentation, visit https://barbararozgonyi.com.
The Latam Speakers Association Mexico supports the interests of its members by providing inspiration, strengthening experience, and acting as a network for professionals in the world of Human Capital growth through conferences, workshops, facilitation, training, and everything that implies being a Speaker. The LSA is part of the most important global Speakers Association in the world: The Global Speakers Federation. Visit LSA at https://speakerslatam.org/.
Leveraging LinkedIn: Your Passport to 2022 Speaking Success
How can LinkedIn profiles be optimized in 2002? To get noticed – and booked as a speaker, coach, or consultant, the process can be daunting without a structured framework.
In this program, Barbara Rozgonyi walks through the four dimensions of a superstar LinkedIn profile. Everyone will learn:
- How to attract attention with a dazzling digital profile
- Where to connect with outstanding opportunities
- What to share to build personal brands in an engaging way
- Why everyone needs to measure success with free tools
Every attendee will receive a copy of Barbara’s ebook, “Superstar Secrets to Leading on LinkedIn.”
About Barbara Rozgonyi, Digital Marketing Visionary and LinkedIn Sales Trainer
Barbara Rozgonyi leads CoryWest Media, a creative marketing communication consultancy that attracts attention, builds brands, and connects communities. Named after Barbara's mother and grandmother, CoryWest Media inspires innovation as it fuels growth. Barbara is an international trends speaker with a Hungarian heritage, digital marketing advisor since 2002, and sales leadership guide for all types of teams. With future vision, Barbara began publishing her top-ranked blog, wiredPRworks, in 2006. An early social media advocate, Barbara founded Social Media Club Chicago in 2008. Her podcast, Growing Social Now at www.GrowingSocialNow.com, launched in 2021. She serves on the National Speaker Association Carolinas Chapter’s board of directors as Vice President of Marketing and lives in Charlotte, North Carolina right between the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Atlantic ocean. Connect with Barbara Rozgonyi on LinkedIn at https://linkedin.co/in/barbararozgonyi.
Barbara Rozgonyi
CoryWest Media LLC
+1 630-207-7530
email us here