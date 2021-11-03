Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) Extends Humanitarian Mission To British Columbia Homeless Community

In-line with the Church Of Christ’s worldwide ‘Aid To Humanity’ event, five shelters across the cities of Surrey and New Westminster, BC, Canada each received a $1,000 cheque donation, along with care packages, on October 27, 2021.

The Surrey location of the Lookout Society welcomed the donations from the Church Of Christ. Various locations of the organization also received care packages prepared by volunteers of the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation on Oct 27, 2021.