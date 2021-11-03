Aerobotics and Smart Guided Systems announce a Co-Marketing Agreement
Combined offering provides advanced crop monitoring and density-based, targeted variable rate crop spraying.
We are excited to use our artificial intelligence to process digital aerial data, enabling Pest Control Advisors (PCA’s) to make data-driven decisions on spray applications and rates as needed.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— James Paterson
Smart Guided Systems LLC and Aerobotics US Inc. announced today that they have entered into a joint co-marketing agreement. This mutual partnership allows the Smart-Apply® Intelligent Spray Control System™ to use Aerobotics’ artificial intelligence and aerial imagery to target different spray rates within defined boundaries based on real-time crop density.
James Paterson, CEO at Aerobotics stated: "We are excited to use our artificial intelligence to process digital aerial data, enabling Pest Control Advisors (PCA’s) to make data-driven decisions on spray applications and rates as needed. This combined with Smart-Apply’s ability to automate these spray prescriptions and use real-time crop density is a win-win for the grower. We’re committed to providing intelligent tools to optimize automation, minimize inputs and maximize production. We look forward to further co-developing our products with the agricultural industry leaders such as Smart Guided Systems.”
Jerry Johnson, President and CEO Smart Guided Systems stated: “We are proud and excited to collaborate with Aerobotics to combine their drone technology with our real-time crop density-based spraying technology to increase the grower’s ability to precisely spray according to the health of the individual tree or vine. Being able to treat crops at this level of detail will improve crop health, increase profitability and enhance the grower’s capability to attain their sustainability goals.”
About Smart Guided Systems
Smart Guided Systems, LLC is a leader in sprayer add-on technology allowing for precision spraying applications for high value permanent crop growers. For more information on our technologies, visit SmartApply.com.
About Aerobotics
Founded in Cape Town, South Africa, Aerobotics has quickly scaled its mission to provide customers with intelligent tools to feed the world. Aerobotics’ data is widely used for the certainty it brings to farming and food security, as the global agricultural industry stretches to meet expected population growth and food demand. For more information, please visit https://www.aerobotics.com/
Mr. Steve Booher
Smart Guided Systems LLC
+ 13172224152
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn