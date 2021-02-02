Smart Guided Systems brings in Jerry Johnson as President & CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Guided Systems LLC has brought in Jerry Johnson as President & CEO, as Steve Booher, Founder & CEO remains as Chairman of the Board of Directors; and Gary Vandenbark moves from President & Chief Engineer to Chief Engineer.
Prior to joining Smart Guided Systems, Mr. Johnson took early retirement from Blount International, serving as President of the Farm, Ranch and Agriculture division in Oregon, IL since 1995. Having worked his way up from Manager of Technical Support, GM Manufacturing, VP Operations to President. Prior to Blount, Mr. Johnson worked at General Electric Company in several manufacturing rolls during Jack Welch’s tenure as CEO.
Mr. Johnson has also served on the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) Board of Directors, Ag Sector Board, Chairman of Ag Sector Board, and was slated to assume Chairman of the Association in 2022.
Mr. Johnson earned his B.S. from Southern Illinois University in Industrial Technology in 1983, an A.S. degree in Machine Design Technology in 1981, and Six Sigma Black Belt from Air Academy in 1999.
“As being the entrepreneur and founder of Smart Guided Systems, I recognized it was time to bring in a seasoned veteran that can lead the company in worldwide growth with our partner John Deere whom we recently reached a worldwide allied distribution agreement for the Smart-Apply® Intelligent Spray Control System™ and Permanent Crop Analyzer™ technologies.” Stated Mr. Booher.
“I am extremely excited to join Steve and the Smart Guided Systems team on this growth journey. Our innovative products utilize state of the art technology to greatly improve the productivity and environmental sustainability of specialty crop growers. I am very proud to work along-side Steve and our team to make such a significant impact for our dealers, farmers and the environment.” Commented Mr. Johnson.
For more information on Jerry Johnson, visit his LinkedIn page at: (2) Jerry Johnson | LinkedIn
About Smart Guided Systems
Smart Guided Systems, LLC is a leader in precision systems for high value permanent crop growers. For more information on our technologies, visit www.SmartGuided.com or www.SmartApply.com
###
Mr. Steve Booher
Prior to joining Smart Guided Systems, Mr. Johnson took early retirement from Blount International, serving as President of the Farm, Ranch and Agriculture division in Oregon, IL since 1995. Having worked his way up from Manager of Technical Support, GM Manufacturing, VP Operations to President. Prior to Blount, Mr. Johnson worked at General Electric Company in several manufacturing rolls during Jack Welch’s tenure as CEO.
Mr. Johnson has also served on the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) Board of Directors, Ag Sector Board, Chairman of Ag Sector Board, and was slated to assume Chairman of the Association in 2022.
Mr. Johnson earned his B.S. from Southern Illinois University in Industrial Technology in 1983, an A.S. degree in Machine Design Technology in 1981, and Six Sigma Black Belt from Air Academy in 1999.
“As being the entrepreneur and founder of Smart Guided Systems, I recognized it was time to bring in a seasoned veteran that can lead the company in worldwide growth with our partner John Deere whom we recently reached a worldwide allied distribution agreement for the Smart-Apply® Intelligent Spray Control System™ and Permanent Crop Analyzer™ technologies.” Stated Mr. Booher.
“I am extremely excited to join Steve and the Smart Guided Systems team on this growth journey. Our innovative products utilize state of the art technology to greatly improve the productivity and environmental sustainability of specialty crop growers. I am very proud to work along-side Steve and our team to make such a significant impact for our dealers, farmers and the environment.” Commented Mr. Johnson.
For more information on Jerry Johnson, visit his LinkedIn page at: (2) Jerry Johnson | LinkedIn
About Smart Guided Systems
Smart Guided Systems, LLC is a leader in precision systems for high value permanent crop growers. For more information on our technologies, visit www.SmartGuided.com or www.SmartApply.com
###
Mr. Steve Booher
Smart Guided Systems LLC
+ 13172224152
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn