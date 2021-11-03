Automotive Semiconductor Market 2021 Industry Analysis of Current Trends and Opportunity by Top Key Players

Brandessence Market Research

Automotive Semiconductor Market Size By Component (Processors, Analog IC, Sensors, Discrete Power Device, Memory Device, Lightning Device)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Automotive Semiconductor Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Automotive Semiconductor Market place for the forecast 2019– 2027.

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market is valued at USD 45.98 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 81.40 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

Scope of The Report:

The utilization of semiconductors in the automobile business is growing owing to its various new applications. Nowadays a large part of the car business' improvement proceeds with the inclusion of semiconductor innovation in vehicle designs. Semiconductors are utilized in the electronic control units (ECU) of vehicles, particularly premium traveler vehicles. Semiconductors empower the vast majority of the advancements in automotive improvement as the modern cars contains features like mobile phone integration, heads-up displays, comfort, performance, and independent driving guides which need the guide of the semiconductor. As vehicles become considerably complex, demand for automotive semiconductors will increase logically and give an incredible long term development motor for the automotive industry.

The quickest developing applications of semiconductors in a vehicle are telematics and infotainment, and safety and powertrain. Discrete power devices and memory devices are the quickest developing part of the automotive semiconductor industry.

The key players in the global Automotive Semiconductor market are, SAMSUNG, NXP Semiconductors., SK HYNIX INC., Renesas Electronics Corporation., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited, STMicroelectronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated., ROHM CO., LTD., Analog Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Inc. and others.

Key Market Segments:

By Component:

• Processors

• Analog IC

• Sensors

• Discrete Power Device

• Memory Device

• Lightning Device

By Vehicle Type:

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

• Passenger Car

By Fuel:

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• Electric/Hybrid Electric Vehicle (EV/HEV)

By Application:

• Power Electronics

• Chassis

• Safety

• Body Electronics

• Comfort/ Entertainment Units

• Others

The regions covered in this global Automotive Semiconductor market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Automotive Semiconductor is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications (end users). All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from BrandEssenceResearch and presented in this report.

