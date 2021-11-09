Waste to Energy Market worth $50.1 billion by 2027 | Qualiket Research
Latest Study Analysis of Waste to Energy Market by Qualiket ResearchDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste To Energy Market was valued at $35.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $50.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.
The waste to energy production technologies elaborates as the production of energy from waste material. This energy is considered as pure as well as renewable and the waste to energy production technologies is proposed to serve the municipal corporation in minimizing the waste and the emission from the waste.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Waste-to-Energy-Market/request-sample
Key Players
Key players in Waste to Energy Market are Suez, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, China Everbright International Limited, Covanta, Waste Management Inc., Veolia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Xcel Energy Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
Impact of the COVID-19
The outbreak of pandemic has disturbed the worldwide economy by halting the operations of main industries like recycling waste industries and energy generating industries. The industries are being kept shut or functioned under restricted environments like less employees and working times, So The COVID-19 resulted in shortage of labor and raw materials in the industry.
Regional Analysis
The quantity of waste collected throughout the world is a worry of the world population leading to global warming at a shocking rate. Therefore, making Waste to Energy is an essential industry in today’s world. Currently, Europe is the key player in the waste to energy market. Other regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Latin America are providing many market opportunities to main players. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest increasing region in the waste to energy market.
Get your Customized Research Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Waste-to-Energy-Market/ask-for-customization
Key Development
In September 2019, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., entered into a joint venture with State Grid Energy Conservation Service Co., to perform services of technical consulting for energy conservation investment projects in China.
In December 2020 – On this day Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC), is a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has formally settled a contract with the Kashima Regional Administration Association in Ibaraki Prefecture to build and design a combustible waste management facility and has planned for construction in Kamisu city.
Recently Wheelabrator has collaborated with Verus Energy Limited in the regions of West Midlands Vicinity (UK) and has produced electricity by converting more than 400000 garbage disposals from landfills and household waste to energy consumed by more than 70000 houses in the area.
Market Segmentation
By Technologies
• Thermal WTE Technology
• Biological WTE Technology
• Physical WTE Technology
By Waste Type
• Municipal Waste
• Process Waste
• Medical Waste
• Agriculture Waste
• Other Wastes
By Application
• Electricity
• Heat
• Combined Heat & Power Units
• Transport Fuels
• Other applications
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Buy this Latest Study Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Waste-to-Energy-Market/payment-gateway
About Us
QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.
Vishal Thakur
Qualiket Research
+1 231-930-2010
email us here