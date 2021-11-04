Children's Cancer Cause Presents Rosen Research Award to Congresswoman Jackie Speier

Award funds designated to Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation, a nonprofit focused on brain tumor research and survivorship.

Just over a decade ago, pediatric cancer patients did not have a voice in Washington. Today, not only do they have a voice, they are a force to be reckoned with.” — Representative Jackie Speier (CA-14)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Cancer Cause is honored to announce that Representative Jackie Speier (CA-14) is the recipient of the 2021 Leonard M. Rosen Memorial Research Award, presented annually to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to childhood cancer policy and advocacy.

“I’m elated and humbled to have been selected by Children’s Cancer Cause as this year’s recipient of the Leonard M. Rosen Memorial Research Award,” said the Congresswoman in her acceptance remarks. “Just over a decade ago, pediatric cancer patients did not have a voice in Washington. Today, not only do they have a voice, they are a force to be reckoned with.”

Congresswoman Speier serves as co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Childhood Cancer Caucus, a group of House members instrumental in the passage of several significant pieces of childhood cancer legislation in recent years, including the Childhood Cancer STAR Act, the RACE for Children Act, and the Creating Hope Reauthorization Act. Rep. Speier has served in Congress since 2008, representing California’s 14th Congressional District.

In the Congresswoman’s honor, Children’s Cancer Cause is designating the $10,000 award funds to the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF) in recognition of their excellence in the field of brain tumor survivorship.

“This donation to Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation pays special tribute to the unique challenges faced by survivors of childhood brain tumors. CBTF pioneered quality-of-life programming for the first generation of pediatric brain tumor patients surviving into adulthood,” said Steve Wosahla, Chief Executive Officer of the Children’s Cancer Cause, a DC-based nonprofit focused on policy and advocacy. “We share CBTF’s passion for improving the long-term outlook for children with brain and spinal cord tumors, and we hope these funds help to shine a much-deserved national spotlight on these kids.”

The annual Rosen Award pays tribute to late Children’s Cancer Cause chairman and founding board member Leonard Rosen and his many years of service on the board of directors. A brilliant attorney and astute advocate, he worked to advance research and regulations that could improve the effectiveness of childhood cancer therapies.

“Mr. Rosen became a tireless advocate for pediatric cancer research after his two-year-old grandson Ben was successfully treated for cancer. His efforts helped advance not only critically needed research but also regulations related to childhood cancer, benefitting thousands of childhood cancer patients and their families,” said Rep. Speier. “Please know that I will continue to follow Mr. Rosen’s lead as a fierce advocate for children in my work in and outside of Congress.”

Children’s Cancer Cause (formerly named the Children’s Cause for Cancer Advocacy) is the leading national policy and advocacy organization, working at the federal level to ensure that children have access to less toxic and more effective cancer therapies; to expand resources for research and specialized care; and to address the unique needs and challenges of childhood cancer survivors and their families.

