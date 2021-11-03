Bladder Cancer Drugs Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2025

Bladder Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Bladder Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the bladder cancer drugs is expected to grow from $0.98 billion in 2020 to $1.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 18.7%. The number of bladder cancer cases has been on the rise. Factors such as unhygienic workplace exposures, increase in smoking habits and consuming water that contains Arsenic increases the chances of blood cancer. This increased incidence of bladder cancer increases the demand for bladder cancer drugs, contributing to the growth of the market.

The bladder cancer drugs market consists of sales of bladder cancer drugs. Bladder cancer is cancerous tissue that occurs on the lining of the bladder. These cancerous tissues are also called tumors and have the potential to spread to other nearby cells and tissues if not treated soon. The bladder cancer market consists of treatments of bladder cancer types such as urothelial carcinoma, squamous cell bladder cancer, adenocarcinoma and others.

Trends In The Global Bladder Cancer Drugs Market

Major organizations are investing on the research to utilize nano-technology as a means to deliver drugs into the human body. Nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale. This method of delivery helps doctors to offer a simple and effective way of treating bladder cancer in their patients, due to the fact that the nanoparticles used in the treatment can attack the cancerous cells directly without harming the surrounding cells. For instance, in February 2019, the Center for Drug Research And Development in Canada has pledged a $1.2 million investment in Sitka biopharma to help with development activities for clinical trials of STK-01, a product to treat bladder cancer using nanotechnology.

Global Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Segments:

The global bladder cancer drugs market is further segmented:

By Type: Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer, Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

By Application: Low-Grade Tumors, High-Grade Tumors

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others

By Geography: The global bladder cancer drug market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Organizations Covered: Pfizer, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

