11/02/21-MAINTENANCE WORK TO CLOSE MULIWAI TRAIL & WAIMANU CAMPGROUND

For Immediate News Release: November 2, 2021

MAINTENANCE WORK TO CLOSE MULIWAI TRAIL & WAIMANU CAMPGROUND

(Hilo) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will be conducting maintenance work on Muliwai trail and Waimanu campground between November 15-18. The Muliwai trail will be closed to all users during this period.

This is part of DOFAW’s routine maintenance of the trail and campground, including maintaining proper function of the Clivus composting toilets, litter pick up, removing fallen trees, and clearing land slides and use of herbicide to control invasive plants. This trail and campground are closed and maintained about four times a year. 

Please see the state’s camping website for the latest information on the reopening.

For more information on state forest hiking trails and wilderness campgrounds, go to the Nā Ala Hele Trails and Access Program website or by calling the DOFAW Hilo Office at (808) 974-4221.  

Waimanu Campsite website: https://camping.ehawaii.gov/camping/all,details,31720.html

Nā Ala Hele Trails and Access Program website: https://hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov/trails/#/

DLNR Camping website: https://camping.ehawaii.gov/camping/welcome.html

Media contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office) 

