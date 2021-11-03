Fintech leader Maverick Payments announces strategic integration with OpenPath

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 3rd, 2021

Maverick Payments, an award-winning financial technology payments company, has integrated with OpenPath, an Orange County-based SaaS offering advanced e-commerce optimizations.

“We are always seeking ways to help our merchants boost sales by enhancing their checkout page and customer experience,” said Maurice Griefer, CRO of Maverick Payments. “Providing comprehensive sales enablement tools like cross-selling, subscriptions, custom fraud filters, chargeback prevention, and compliant surcharging under our singular platform best serves our eCommerce clients. Integration with OpenPath allows merchants to supercharge their checkout page to increase conversions and better compete online.”

OpenPath’s integration to Maverick Payments enables merchants utilizing Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento a direct path to their Maverick merchant account without needing third-party payment gateways. Merchants can cut the number of apps used on their site, increasing page speeds while reducing operating costs dramatically.

About OpenPath:

OpenPath provides low-friction access to world-class transacting options with the added value of a consolidated platform. With global reach and universal integration with payments infrastructure, OpenPath gives the widest options for monetizing business traffic.

Learn more: https://www.openpath.io

About Maverick Payments:

Maverick Payments is an industry-leading, PCI level one full-service payment processor. With all operations handled in-house, customers and partners are guaranteed white-glove support and the highest level of customer service.

Headquartered in Calabasas, Maverick provides merchants a digital-first application and frictionless onboarding experience supplemented by proprietary technology. Maverick is family-owned and operated with management experience exceeding thirty years within the payments industry.

Maverick Payments offers lucrative partnership opportunities to ISOs, VARs, ISVs, and Agents along with white-label and branding programs.

For more information: www.maverickpayments.com