Which are the benefits of living in natural environments?
Panama Pacifico, an ecosystem that combines green spaces with daily life , explains how nature helps improve health and well-being
In Panama Pacifico we have thought about how nature helps to improve health and well-being, when we imagined and established Explora a residential and natural area.”PANAMA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The accelerated rhythm of life that each person leads often makes us forget what is important. We pay less attention to the benefits that nature itself provides, mainly to children. The improvement in health, cognitive development and well-being are some of them.
— Mauricio Saba, Residential Sales Manager at Panamá Pacifico.
For many people, the pandemic has revealed the need of being surrounded by greenery and fresh air. María Daniela Perez who is a psychologist and psychotherapist explains which are the advantages of living in an environment surrounded by nature based on her academic training, and her own experience as resident of Panama Pacifico, where she has lived for a few years.
“Nature has many benefits: going out in the sun offers vitamin D and helps a person feel good. Having amenities to exercise outdoors improves oxygenation, contributes to the production of dopamine and other hormones that help regulate and break the stress cycle,” the specialist listed. In summary, Pérez appreciated that a green environment gives a “macro sensation of well-being”.
In children’s case, nature helps them have a better physical and cognitive development. "The simple fact of going to play in a park requires children to use all their gross motor skills. When climbing, children must be able to plan what they will do, and they must coordinate the parts of their bodies. These activities develop all their muscular capacities which allow them to get on or off a slide, or swing, or climb”, she explained.
Mentioning one of the facilities where she resides, Pérez commented that in Panama Pacifico there are courts and fields that help promote sports. "These activities significantly complement the development of a growing child," added the director of the Healthy Relations Foundation.
“In Panama, there is a space where all these benefits are found and can be used. We have thought about each one of them when we imagined and established Explora, the residential and natural area where one can maximize their potential. One can walk trails, be in contact with nature all the time, and children can grow up safely and quietly," said. Mauricio Saba, Residential Sales Manager at Panamá Pacifico.
Definitely nature helps improve health, well-being and contributes to the cognitive development of children and Panama Pacifico is an ecosystem that combines green spaces with daily life.
