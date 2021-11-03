MOCHI FOODS LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE
Presenting their unique, premium mochi products
Mochi has been trending here and internationally. We are thrilled to be able to continue to introduce our unique Q Factor mochi pre-mixes to the world”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mochi Foods, a 5-year old company specializing in mochi pre-mixes, has launched a new website to show off their unique products to the food industry and consumers. Capitalizing on the mochi trend, Mochi Foods pre-mixes were developed by a team of Taiwanese food scientists by sourcing the best ingredients that are processed by combining traditional recipes with innovative microscopic and macroscopic methodologies.
The Mochi Foods unique “Q” Factor is Taiwan’s version of the Italian al dente, representing the perfectly calibrated “mouth feel,” sought after and craved by savvy bakers, chefs and diners.
Locally owned and operated, Mochi Foods offers an assortment of mochi-based pre-mixes used to make mochi donuts, mochi bread, mochi pancake and waffles, natural food powders, boba and more. The company is the manufacturer and distributor of their products and works directly with restaurants / food services, bakeries of all sizes and manufacturers of confections. They also consult with entrepreneurs to open stand stand-alone mochi donut shops. Their online store makes it easy for home bakers to create their own pancakes, waffles and other mochi delicacies.
Mochi Foods' new website makes it easy to see the industries they serve, their product line and to shop online. For more information and to shop, visit mochifoods.com
About Mochi Foods
Founded in 2016, Mochi Foods offers award-winning mixes that are used by renowned executive and pastry chefs throughout the U.S. and around the world. The pre-mix products can be used on their own or as the base for exclusive Mochi signature creations. All of the Mochi Foods Hawaii products have the unique mochi taste and Q texture that were developed by a team of Taiwanese food scientists.
Each of Mochi Foods Hawaii’s product lines has been developed by sourcing the best ingredients (including #16 rice) that are processed by combining traditional recipes with innovative microscopic and macroscopic methodologies to arrive at the perfect taste and soft, springy texture, which are modified for each mix category. Mochi Foods’ unique, chewy texture and flavors are now available in bread, donut, pancake, waffle and bubble waffle mix. These products uphold the high standards of authenticity and quality that Mochi Foods Hawaii is known for.
Other