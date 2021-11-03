Jay Morrison Set to Release How To Beat The Trap Podcast Series
Morrison Accepts Podcast Challenge from Podcast King David Shands
Don't Get Caught In The Trap”EAST POINT, GA, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate pioneer, author, speaker, activist and fund manager will now add another title to his resume, podcast host, as Jay Morrison announces he will launch a series of podcasts entitled How To Beat The Trap. The podcast debuts November 3, 2021 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Breaker, Castbox, RadioPublic, Facebook and wherever podcasts are heard.
How To Beat The Trap Podcast will feature entrepreneurs and break down their definition of beating the “Trap”. By meaning, Trap - is a program or system designed to entice or entangle you, secretly for the benefit of another. Morrison breaks down the Corporate Trap, College Trap, Corner Trap and Culture Trap in these one-hour episodes.
“I couldn’t be more excited to launch this podcast series,” said Morrison. “I wanted to collaborate with people who share my standards to deliver the best content possible. This podcast is about big ideas and novel approaches to breaking cycles of the “Trap” and it is particularly timely for these discussion to occur as we forge our path out of the pandemic and consider whether COVID-19’s legacy should be a recovery that helps people move forward, and not just bounce back in life.”
The podcast features interviews with the greatest peak-performers across all industries, including business, health and beauty, professional sports, politics, entrepreneurship, and entertainment. In conversation with Morrison, guests share their journey, knowledge and thought leadership, giving listeners the motivation, inspiration, and practical steps to help become the best version of themselves.
“Cycles of disadvantage are numerous, complex and greater than the sum of their parts,” Morrison said. “A child born into disadvantage today will typically struggle to break free in adulthood, no matter how hard they work, but it doesn’t have to be this way.” Tap in and learn how to Beat The Trap.
ABOUT JAY MORRISON
Morrison is the bestselling author of Hip Hop 2 Homeowners: How We Build Wealth in America!; Lord of My Land: 5 Steps to Homeownership; and The Solution: How Africans in America Achieve Unity, Justice and Repair. He has also appeared as a real estate expert on NBC's Today Show and Open House NYC, as well as a community leader/social activist on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 and FOX's Justice with Judge Jeanine. Morrison, also known as “Mr. Real Estate,” is a real estate investor, realtor, TV personality, entrepreneur, social activist and CEO and founder of The Jay Morrison Academy, a real estate investing school with a physical campus in Atlanta that offers online courses and mentorship.
Morrison founded the First African American Owned Real Estate Crowdfund to raise $11.5 Million from 15,000 families in 22 different countries through the historic Tulsa Real Estate Fund.
A high school dropout, at-risk youth and three-time felon, Morrison made a major life transformation and now uses his life experiences and personal story of triumph to empower and impact the lives of thousands. Morrison made it his mission since the beginning of his journey to teach the value of wealth building, home ownership and financial literacy to those who were historically not provided this critical information.
This year, he’s celebrating 20 years of educating and empowering people to create a legacy and generational wealth.
