Independent Leader Omar Ali Convenes Georgia Governor’s Forum, Bringing Candidates Together for Bipartisan Dialogue

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful demonstration of independent leadership and civic engagement, Atlanta developer and business leader Omar Ali hosted Shaping The New Georgia: A Governor’s Forum on Saturday, February 21, at his Lakewood facility. The forum brought together gubernatorial candidates, community leaders, and engaged citizens for a rare, open dialogue focused on the economic, business, and quality-of-life issues shaping Georgia’s future.At a time when political discourse is increasingly polarized, Ali’s forum created a neutral platform where candidates from across the political spectrum addressed voters directly—without partisan framing, debate theatrics, or media filters. The event emphasized substance, solutions, and accessibility, reinforcing the importance of transparency and civic participation.“Shaping The New Georgia was created to bring leaders from both parties to one table, in one room, in front of one community,” said Ali. “Not to argue. Not to attack. But to discuss the issues that truly impact Georgians—business, economics, cost of living, and our way of life. This Governor’s Forum demonstrated that civil dialogue is not only possible, but necessary. Voters deserve access, clarity, and honest conversations about the future of this state.”Ali, who identifies as an independent, has emerged as a respected voice bridging business, civic leadership, and community development. Through his work across strategic planning, real estate development, public-private partnerships (P3), and steel fabrication, his companies have earned recognition globally for delivering complex infrastructure and development projects that drive economic growth and long-term community impact.His decision to host a Governor’s Forum reflects a broader commitment to elevating civic engagement and ensuring that voters—particularly independent and unaffiliated voters—have access to meaningful dialogue with those seeking to lead the state.“As an independent, I believe progress does not come from picking sides. It comes from building bridges,” Ali said. “When we create space for real discussion, we strengthen our democracy and position Georgia for a stronger future.”The forum welcomed candidates, business leaders, and members of the public, underscoring the critical role that independent leadership and private-sector initiative can play in fostering civic participation and constructive dialogue.Ali’s leadership in convening this Governor’s Forum marks a significant moment in Georgia’s political and business landscape—demonstrating that business leaders and independent voices can play a pivotal role in shaping conversations that impact economic growth, governance, and the future of the state.

