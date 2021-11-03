Headlights Depot Opens Salt Lake City Warehouse
Salt Lake City is a testament towards our commitment to expand our 1 day ground service area with high quality CAPA certified lighting. This is just the beginning!”POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headlights Depot announced the opening of a warehouse and distribution center in Salt Lake City, Utah. This warehouse will be specialized towards servicing body shops, storing a wide selection of CAPA certified lighting parts and furthering the vision of providing body shops with the “Amazon Style'' service that Headlights Depot is famous for. This warehouse expands Headlights Depot’s network of distribution centers from six to seven, increasing the number of body shops and customers that will receive their order within a one day window. The Salt Lake City warehouse will join Headlights Depot’s existing warehouses in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, New Jersey, California, and Denver.
“Salt Lake City is a testament towards our commitment to expand our 1 day ground service area with high quality CAPA certified lighting. This is just the beginning! ” Says Jay Tannenbaum, CEO of Headlights Depot.
About Headlights Depot
Headlights Depot is a family owned business founded in 2001 and guided by its mission to provide hassle free, high quality, automotive safety products at affordable prices. With hassle free returns and a huge selection of CAPA lights, Headlights Depot will soon be the preferred choice for automotive lighting among the body shop community. Their mission and vision are driven by a simple purpose, to help people drive safer. With an educated, dedicated, in house customer experience team, Headlights Depot guarantees excellent support and service for every single product sold.
Headlights Depot has traditionally been a consumer facing company, selling high quality products to the enterprising automotive DIYer, with a number of highly successful stores on a number of e-commerce platforms, as well as on their own dedicated website, headlightsdepot.com. However, in early 2020, Headlights Depot expanded its purview to include the body shop community, listing automotive safety parts on Partstrader, CCC, and APU. With a trained team knowledgeable in the parts themselves, verifying every single part on every sale, Headlights Depot quickly became as trusted by their new Body Shop customers as they have always been with their marketplace customers.
