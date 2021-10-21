HeadlightsDepot Opens Denver Warehouse
HeadlightsDepot expands it's distribution range by opening new warehouses
Denver is an exciting addition to our growing network of distribution centers, allowing us to serve over 11,000 zip codes with free 2 day ground shipping.”POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headlights Depot today announced the opening of a warehouse and distribution center in Denver, Colorado. This warehouse will be specialized towards servicing bodyshops, storing a wide selection of CAPA certified lighting parts and furthering the vision of providing body shops with the “Amazon Style'' service that Headlights Depot is famous for. Just the first of a slew of new openings, this warehouse expands Headlights Depot’s network of distribution centers from five to six, dramatically increasing the number of bodyshops and customers that will receive their order within a two day window. The Denver warehouse will join Headlights Depot’s existing warehouses in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, New Jersey, and California, bolstering any weakness in the distribution network.
“Denver is an exciting addition to our growing network of distribution centers, allowing us to serve over 11,000 zip codes with free 2 day ground shipping.” Says Jay Tannenbaum, CEO of Headlights Depot.
Headlights Depot is a family owned business founded in 2001 and guided by its mission to provide hassle free, high quality, automotive safety products at affordable prices. With hassle free returns and a huge selection of CAPA lights, Headlights Depot will soon be the preferred choice for automotive lighting among the body shop community. Their mission and vision are driven by a simple purpose, to help people drive safer. With an educated, dedicated, in house customer experience team, Headlights Depot guarantees excellent support and service for every single product sold.
Headlights Depot has traditionally been a consumer facing company, selling high quality products to the enterprising automotive DIYer, with a number of highly successful stores on a number of e-commerce platforms, as well as on their own dedicated website, headlightsdepot.com. However, in early 2020, Headlights Depot expanded its purview to include the body shop community, listing automotive safety parts on Partstrader and CCC. With a trained team knowledgeable in the parts themselves, verifying every single part on every sale, Headlights Depot quickly became as trusted by their new Body Shop customers as they have always been with their marketplace customers.
