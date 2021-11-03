The Life Heist
A New Book Sheds Light on 12-year Battle with the Unknown.
The Life Heist is a compelling memoir that displays the strength of a mother's love and the incredible resilience of human life.”BEAUMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appropriately released to coincide with Epilepsy Awareness Month, The Life Heist: Journey of a Childhood Robbed by the Unknown, describes the 12 year battle that author L.Bridges and her daughter Kayla, have endured facing the unexplainable. Out of nowhere, Kayla began having seizures at a very young age and she was forever robbed of a normal childhood, missing out on many aspects of life that kids naturally grow up experiencing.
In this riveting journey of trauma, hope, determination and strength, a mother and daughter fight for answers, healing, and a better quality of life. Struggling through the most challenging time in their lives, the duo rely heavily on their faith and family for support. Along the way they encounter divergent medical opinions and treatments that can characterize current therapeutic practices. How did these different perspectives, management and relationships impact the experience of caregiving and suffering? Ultimately will they be enough to bring an end to the unexplainable that has caused physical damage and emotional and mental distress?
In sharing her story, Bridges hopes to not only get the much needed help that her daughter desperately needs, but also hopes to shed more light on epilepsy, the neurological disorder in which abnormal brain activity causes seizures or other abnormal behaviors, that is affecting 3.4 million people nationwide battling the incurable disease, and more than 65 million globally. The cry for help is evident, as so many are affected by this disease.
“My hope is to create a safe environment where others feel comfortable sharing their stories and connecting with one another to offer support and compassion,” says L. Bridges. “During this journey, I found myself going through various stages of depression and no one had a clue. When you’re going through or battling the obstacles and transitions of life, it's important to open up and allow others to assist you in order to lighten the load as much as possible. The reality is, we must lean on each other for support so that we can be the best versions of ourselves.”
The Life Heist is much more than just a mother and daughter’s journey of the unexplainable, but the book also offers tools and tips for coping and managing life’s transitions, which were helpful for Bridges as she navigated through the last 12 years. No situation is the same, and we all navigate through life differently, but there may be some experiences shared that are or will be relevent to a stage in your life or someone near and dear to you.
Five common pieces of advice that L. Bridges often gives to others and expands on in the book with practical tips, are as follows:
Self-care: Caregiving is associated with significantly increased health risks regardless of the situation. So, taking care of yourself is essential.
Time management: Numerous doctor’s appointments, care arrangements and demands, not to mention maintaining a seizure logs from out of the blue, and personal appointments, places a huge demand on time, so being you better get organized is a must.
Social Support: The right type of support (everything from running errands to emotional support) is essential to help the caregiver and the person in need of care survive. This can’t be done alone and covers everyone from friends, family, and healthcare professionals.
Patience: This is more than a virtue, it’s a necessity as one has to navigate different perspectives, opinions, and constantly changing situations. Setting the right expectations and the ability to deal with major disruptions on a daily basis is key.
Prayer: Ultimately, one has to fall back on what gives you hope, and faith. For Bridges and her daughter, it was their faith that brought them through the most traumatic time of their lives.
The Life Heist: Journey of a Childhood Robbed by the Unknown is available now on Amazon.
