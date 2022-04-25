New Book Challenges Medical and Health-Related Licensing Boards
Are Medical Ethics Boards Ethical?
The thousands of doctors, nurses, and all of those in the health profession who give their heart and soul every day to improve well-being deserve to be treated better.”HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost ten years ago, clinical psychologist Dr Howard Rankin, had his South Carolina state license revoked after a very brief, consensual sexual encounter with a former client. His new book Falling to Grace: The Art and Science of Redemption tells of his redemptive journey from shame and humiliation and provides great insight, advice and tools for anyone cast into the dark shadows of guilt and disgrace.
— Howard Rankin
The backstory, however, is about Dr. Rankin’s encounters with the Licensing Board and the American Psychological Association.
“I was very naïve about the entire process,” admits Rankin, who now wants to warn the thousands of people in the health professions about how Boards operate.
“It seems to me that these Boards are effectively, prosecutor, judge and jury with very little or no accountability. It seems that in many cases, the professional is presumed guilty.”
Rankin isn’t saying the decision in his case wasn’t justified, but that he has no way of finding out who testified and what they said. Given that the client in question had a record of lying and manipulation, he is left wondering what she actually said, especially as she potentially financially benefitted from a favorable outcome. The only "evidence" he has seen is completely the opposite of what the client told him. Rankin has tried to get information from the LLR and Board under the Freedom of Information Act but has been denied.
"The current view of those working in this field is that you never put a client on the stand and generally plead for mercy from your peers. I wouldn't recommend practitioners go that route. You could find yourself without a license and never know who testified and what they said.," says Rankin.
Dr. Rankin, both a U.S. and U.K. citizen is an expert in cognitive neuroscience and cites Adam Benforado’s book Unfair: The New Science of Criminal Injustice which shows how cognitive bias is rampant in any judicial proceeding.
“There’s evidence that people making decisions for the “public good” are likely to be even more biased, justifying their thinking on the basis that it is not for them but for the benefit of others,” says Rankin, who covers the topic of bias in his own book I Think Therefore I Am Wrong.
It didn’t help Dr. Rankin’s standing that the Chairman of the Board of Examiners, either misrepresented the case in his comments to the newspaper, or was misquoted.
“He said it was an open and shut case, but that’s way too simplistic in my view,” says Rankin pointing to the client’s “former client” status.
“According to information I have received from the Licensing Board, the Chairman apparently also misstated his length of service on the Board and the number of people who had previously had their license revoked or effectively resigned because of potential ethics violation.”
Dr. Rankin also questions the American Psychological Association’s practice of publicizing people who have been kicked out of the organization for ethical malpractice, as he was.
“Surely an organization that champions mental health shouldn’t be shaming former members?” says Rankin, who wonders how many former members who have been treated like that have suffered serious mental or physical health problems, or even committed suicide. "My insurance company who stood to lose thousands of dollars at least offered me guidance about how and where to get help. My professional organization kicked me out and publicized my indiscretions. And they also sent confidential documents to the wrong address," says Rankin.
"I suspect the way health licensing boards operate influences medical practice and not necessarily for the better. It makes practitioners super cautious potentially leading to the requirement of numerous procedures and even treatments that might be expensive but not be truly necessary.And the medicalization of everyday life potentially implies that the patient has no responsibility in the doctor-patient relationship, which is unhelpful," says Rankin. "This is a critical issue for the AMA to consider."
Dr. Rankin outlines his initial struggles and then shows how he accepted responsibility for his actions and rebuilt a successful new career and self-perception.
“Redemption is the greatest journey you will ever take. It’s like Ranger School for the soul.”
“My main goal with this book is to motivate and give hope to many others in despair. However, I also hope it provokes a meaningful discussion about the apparent absurdity of how Licensing Boards operate. The thousands of doctors, nurses, and all of those in the health profession who give their heart and soul every day to improve well-being deserve to be treated better.”
The book includes workbooks for both those struggling with shame and disgrace and those who want to support them .
Falling to Grace: The Art and Science of Redemption is now available on Amazon.
Howard Jason Rankin
Rankin Books
+1 843-247-2980
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other