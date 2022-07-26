New Book Questions Whether Medical Licensing Boards Violate the Spirit of the Sixth Amendment
Dr. Howard Rankin
Are licensing Boards unconstitutional?HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Constitution’s Sixth Amendment requires that criminal defendants be given notice of the nature and cause of accusations against them. The amendment's Confrontation Clause gives criminal defendants the right to confront and cross-examine witnesses, while the Compulsory Process Clause gives criminal defendants the right to call their own witnesses and, in some cases, compel witnesses to testify.
The Amendment is a reflection of the ethics underlying how a criminal case should be treated. Surely, one would agree that a defendant has a right to know the case against them, review testimony and cross-examine any witnesses. However, in Rankin’s experience that is not how Licensing boards, especially medical related licensing boards, operate.
Now, a picky person would say that licensing boards aren’t criminal cases. However, losing your license can lead to many consequences that are arguably worse than a modest prison sentence: loss of career, loss of earnings, public shame, humiliation, and disgrace. Boards claim that taking someone’s license is not meant to punish them but protect the public.
In Dr. Rankin’s case, he had a long productive career as a psychologist. In August of 2012, he had a very brief, consensual relationship with a very seductive and manipulative former client. He didn’t know who filed the claim, what they said, who testified and the nature of said testimony. After his state psychology license was permanently revoked, he was denied any access to any material when my FOIA request was denied. The case order can be found here (Howard Rankin 2011-3 5/6/2013) :
https://eservice.llr.sc.gov/PublicOrdersWeb/?divisionId=37.
“I agree that my behavior was inappropriate but the fact that I have no knowledge of any witnesses or testimony, I believe completely violates how the Founding Fathers viewed the ethics of such investigations,” says Rankin.
His new book Falling to Grace: The Art and Science of Redemption outlines his case and specifically offers help to those who find themselves shamed, humiliated and outcast.
In investigating these licensing situations, Rankin discovered that it is legal practice to seek “mercy” from the Board, not put any former clients on the stand and basically waive any rights that reflect the similarity to sixth amendment protections. His attorney and the Board were constantly telling him to resign. He didn’t. They still hold accountability and refuse to offer any information on witnesses and testimony. Rankin did see one piece of testimony from the woman in question and it was the complete opposite of what she had told him.
The notion that a Board are a “jury of peers” is very questionable. Fellow professionals might know about the profession, but they might also be competitors, and have “prior knowledge” (i.e. gossip) about them. Imagine if Anderson Cooper were pulled up before an ethics Board and some Fox reporters, say Tucker Carlson, was part of the adjudicating team!!
In his excellent book Unfair: The New Science of Criminal Injustice, Adam Benforado points to research showing the inherent biases in the adjudicating process and one seems relevant here; People making decisions for the “public good” are more likely to be biased. There’s no such thing as objectivity. There’s a simple solution. Have an independent judge adjudicate licensing cases where the possibility exists of a threat to a defendant’s license and practice, with the Board and the defendant each presenting their cases, and witnesses.
This issue is about the thousands of doctors and healthcare workers who give their lives for others and are often treated like outcasts, often proven guilty by presumption. This impacts medical and healthcare practice. It has an implicit assumption that a “patient” has no responsibility in a relationship with a healthcare provider, and that the provider is some sort of God with total knowledge and power and thus “professionals should know better”. If nothing else, it is a violation of the spirit of the Sixth Amendment.
Howard jason Rankin
Howard Rankin books
+1 843-247-2980
email us here