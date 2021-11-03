Media Company CEO & Former CAA Agent Creates Covid-19 Testing Concierge Service Now Helping Film Productions Worldwide

Safety First Collective, created by Hutzpah Co CEO and former CAA Agent Natan Bogin, is a Covid-19 concierge service dedicated to the execution of production health protocols in all aspects of media, entertainment and beyond.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic shut down the entertainment industry for the first time in history. In 2021, Covid-19 Testing companies sprung everywhere almost overnight creating a wild west, chaotic scene. A different face in the crowd is Safety First Collective a Covid-19 Concierge service dedicated to the execution of production health protocols in all aspects of media, entertainment and beyond.

Hutzpah Co CEO and former CAA Agent Natan Bogin created Safety First Collective by assembling a team of industry experts focusing on the entertainment industry. Being a Hollywood insider and knowing exactly what was needed and wanted from production companies, it wasn’t long before Safety First Collective became the go-to service for Covid-19 testing for studios such as Netflix and Paramount.

As expected, movie studios and production companies are concerned about the safety of being on set as there are countless liabilities. Safety First Collective offers reliable COVID-19 testing for cast and crew members of film & TV productions to ensure that the filming process goes as smoothly as possible on sets all around the world including the United States, London, Budapest, Spain and Mexico.

“We were frustrated at how difficult it was to find reliable, professional, and high-level security testing services able to adapt to Talent and Film Production needs. I.e, very quick response, all over the country and internationally. We decided to take matters into our own hands and create this service ourselves.” said CEO Bogin.

“We are responsible for establishing and enforcing COVID-19 testing, safety, training staff on protocols, and monitoring compliance. Our Covid Compliance Officers maintain, secure, and protect the privacy of all records created during their work. This ensures a safe working environment and confidentiality, a must in our industry. We understand Talent and Production needs and thus go above and beyond to make it a seamless process. We operate across the US & internationally around the clock, 24/7” he added.

Natan Bogin was born in Paris, France. While a Talent and Media Finance Agent at CAA he signed and represented stars such as Francis Ford Coppola amongst many others.