CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF Features Port of Oakland & Flexport: Sink or Swim - Capacity Challenges in International Trade
Dynamic Roundtable Announces Season Partners: Google, Salesforce, Project44, Transpak and PRISM Logistics plus ALOM, Golden Gate U and Carrollco MarketingSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuesday, November 16th, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals' (CSCMP) Silicon Valley/SF Roundtable will host its first in-person Industry Insider Panel Discussion of the new program season: Sink or Swim: Dealing with International Trade and Logistics Capacity Challenges, featuring executives from Flexport and the Port of Oakland.
This season, CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF, recognized throughout the global CSCMP family, for the power of its program content and caliber of featured speakers, will delve in three sessions into the seasonal theme of Capacity Challenges 2021-2022: In November, focused on International Trade, in January 2022 on the Parcel Industry and in March 2022 on capacity challenges in Manufacturing and Labor. The season will wrap with the half-day Innovation Summit in May 2022.
Featured speakers on November 16th represent one of the largest maritime ports on the USA and one of the most respected platforms for visibility of freight forwarding and Customs Brokerage. Participants will enjoy dinner, networking, and a moderated panel discussion with executives of Flexport and the Port of Oakland focused on issues surrounding the international freight capacity crunch. What’s causing this? When will it end? What are companies doing to deal with it? The event will be hosted at the beautiful and historic (founded in 1906) Elks Lodge in Alameda. Appetizer and meal are included in the cost of the ticket. No host bar available.
Roundtable leadership expresses its gratitude to season partners Google, Salesforce, Project44, Transpak and PRISM Logistics for the financial support that enables booking beautiful, spacious venues that allow for proper ventilation and connection among colleagues with safety protocols in place and at reasonable cost; and to ALOM, Carrollco Marketing Services and Golden Gate University for in-kind services and support.
To register, go to: www.cscmp.org/sfr.
PR Contact: Michele Carroll, CSCMP VP Partnerships - michele@carrollcomarketing.com;
Michele Carroll
Carrollco Marketing Services
+1 925-980-1767
michele@carrollcomarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn