Cannabis Legislation Day, Nov 6: Celebrating Sunspear Energy’s Solar Installation on the Largest Grow Facility in Hawaii
Big Island Grown goes sustainable with solar + hydroelectric energy.
We are proud of the installation. The amount of fossil fuel needed to power an operation of this size is particularly high. With the duality of hydro power and solar it is a very sustainable venture!”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunspear Energy, a Hawaii based solar developer and contractor, recently completed a 300kW roof type solar installation on the production facility of Big Island Grown, a medical cannabis operation. Using REC Group Alpha modules, the system will provide about half of the power needed to deliver 12 hours of light plus energy for climate control and equipment. The solar system is paired with a hydroelectric turbine that is fed from the flumes that were originally in place for the sugar plantation that occupied the site since the mid 1800’s. The combination of solar and hydro power gives the facility alternate power sources without needing backup batteries.
— Jeff Kaemmerlen, CEO of Sunspear Energy.
Big Island Grown is unique in many ways: It is turning what has been mono cropping into diversified agricultural area, offering jobs to those who had been employed on the former largest banana farm in the country which came after the shutdown of the sugar plantation. From sugar to bananas to cannabis, the plantation infrastructure has been repurposed and modernized to produce exacting quality and hundreds of variations of cannabis for medical use.
“We are very proud of the installation of this solar solution,” stated Jeff Kaemmerlen, CEO of Sunspear Energy. “The amount of fossil fuel needed to power an operation of this size and scope is particularly high. Now with the duality of hydro power and solar this is a very sustainable venture!”
As Hawaii’s agriculture industry shifts from mono-cropping in sugar and pineapple it is diversifying into the growing of medicinal cannabis, hemp and other lesser grown crops. At the same time, the energy industry is shifting from fossil fuel consumption to the use of readily available sustainable energy — the sun. Sunspear is one of the companies leading the way in green business practices. To see how you can use the power of the sun to offset your utility bill visit us at https://sunspearenergy.com/
# # #
About Sunspear Energy
Sunspear Energy is one of Hawaii's leading providers of state-of-the-art solar power systems. With deep experience in commercial installation, Sunspear is focused on renewable energy solutions for Hawaii with the goal of helping the state reach its 100% renewable energy target. They offer turn-key solutions to homeowners, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations, and public sector entities. To learn more visit https://sunspearenergy.com/
About Big Island Grown
Locally owned and operated, Big Island Grown (BIG) is a vertically integrated company with a cannabis grow facility on the Hamakua Coast of Hawaii Island and 3 dispensaries — in Hilo, Waimea and Kona. As a medical cannabis producer, B.I.G. must meet strict legal compliance standards, being in complete control of the growing environment for the plant production and to deter pests. The use of hydro power and solar energy allows the company to thrive while using sustainable practices. To learn more visit https://www.bigislandgrown.com/
About Cannabis Legislation Day
November 6, 2012, marked the day that two states, Colorado and Washington, legalized recreational marijuana. That day began the movement for numerous states across the nation to begin to de-criminalize marijuana — and in fact recreational use is now legal in 20 states. Medical marijuana in some form is legal in 48 states, including Hawaii.
Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
+1 808-256-6759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
BIG Installation by Sunspear Energy