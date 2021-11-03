servicePath Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites.
servicePath, a leading provider of enterprise CPQ solutions, recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites.
servicePath CPQ+ thrives on enabling technology service providers, managed service providers and organizations that broad set of products/services with high rates of change, to sell more efficiently.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- servicePath’s CPQ+, an enterprise-class configure price quote platform that allows business users to quickly create powerful quotes that leverage the business logic, guided selling, and approval governance to make sure deals are profitable and deliver customer success. The result is more “good revenue”, faster deals and happier customers.
— Daniel Kube, CEO servicePath
“servicePath CPQ+ thrives on enabling technology service providers, managed service providers and organizations that have a broad set of products/services with high rates of change, to sell more efficiently. servicePath CPQ+ is a revolutionary tool with which sales and finance teams can quickly send out accurate and impactful quotes. The ability to quickly configure new solutions and pricing models in a codeless approach enables organizations to create and send out proposals faster than their competitors.” Daniel Kube, CEO, servicePath.
The power of technical and financial governance in servicePath enables organizations to quote quickly and accurately thereby eliminating the risk of bad deals and enabling the agility for new products to be created, launched, and sold. servicePath’s automated workflows ensure your customer’s needs are accurately captured and matched with appropriate solution components.
“The ability to model complex deals and solutions allows the finance and management teams to assess the profitability and the payback of complex solutions in real-time without having to convene financial reviews like most others that do not have an accurate view of the cost of service.” said Jim Latimer, Vice President, servicePath
servicePath CPQ+ combines ease of use for sales, engineering, and finance to work as a unit to drive exceptional results. With close integration with CRM, ERP and billing systems users can create quotes, renewals and upgrades quickly without involving engineering or finance as the logic and governance already exists in the CPQ. The ability to quicky re-quote safely and engage the customer is a significant advantage.
[1] Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites”, Mark Lewis, Dayna Ford, October 21, 2021.
Gartner Disclaimer:
GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About servicePath
servicePath is on a mission to provide our customers with the smoothest, most comprehensive CPQ software experience possible for technology companies. Our CPQ+ platform handles complex pricing models, multi-step approval processes, and complex technology + service configurations. servicePath clients have shortened proposal times by as much as 90% and reduced their financial risk by millions of dollars. The company serves clients in the US, Canada, Europe and the Middle East. servicePath helps drive good revenue faster. www.servicepath.co
