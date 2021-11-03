Egypt PCR Portal partners With Acculab to provide travelers with travel approved COVID-19 RT-PCR tests
Egypt PCR portal is Egypt’s first dedicated website for booking travel-accredited PCR tests for COVID-19 now offers results in 2 to 4 hours.CAIRO, EGYPT, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egypt PCR Portal is developed and managed by Inspiren Technology Lab; a technology and automation company that pioneers in providing their users with state-of-the-art digital solutions. On the website, www.egyptpcr.com users can have access and book their travel approved RT-PCR from accredited laboratory providers across many countries such as Egypt, The United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, and Turkey.
The new strategic partnership between Inspiren Technology Lab and Acculab from Ibn Hayan Health Group, one of the most distinctive labs in the region, will offer Egyptian nationals and tourists access to a premium and internationally recognized COVID-19 RT-PCR test provider. In addition to that, Egypt PCR Portal network will provide travelers with an Express RT-PCR test option; having their travel approved QR-coded report issued in 2-4 hours from sample collection.
Acculab, is the ONLY JCI accredited lab in Egypt that guarantees its customers the utmost level of care and accuracy. All PCR-issued reports have a QR code – which makes it easier for airlines and airport officials to quickly verify the reported results. The reports are approved by all countries and airlines worldwide. Being one the first laboratories to provide its customers with Express RT-PCR tests service where the results can be issued after 4 hours of taking the sample. Acculab has a network of branches all over Cairo, Giza, Beni Seuf, Menufia, and North Coast
Commenting on the partnership, Karim Ali of Inspiren Technology Lab said: “We are delighted to partner with Acculab, a leading diagnostics services provider in Egypt. This partnership expands our services and coverage across Egypt. We now offer travel-approved express RT-PCR testing to our travelers, where passengers can get their results in as little as 2 hours of the sample collection, without compromising the quality of testing, and by ensuring the highest levels of quality control and compliance measures.”
The reports issued through Egypt PCR Portal and its partners are accepted and recognized worldwide for travel to anywhere in the world. This includes countries with specific requirements such as the UAE, Kuwait, UK, USA, Canada, and all European countries.
The portal also offers dedicated customer support through a call center and digital platforms. The customer satisfaction team works tirelessly to enhance the quality of service to maximize the users’ experience.
For customers that would like to have their RT-PCR test at the convenience of their home or hotel; home service is provided with a nominal fee to all Egypt PCR Portal customers. This service was introduced to limit the spread of the virus by limiting human contact and to reduce long waiting hours at labs.
Acculab by Ibn Hayan Health Group is a full-fledged medical laboratory with multiple branches across Egypt. They are equipped with pioneering diagnostic technology and follow the highest standard protocols in quality assurance making them a remarkable choice for Egypt PCR Portal customers.
Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Nesma El Talawy CEO of Acculab said: “We are here to contribute to our local and global community with our testing solutions. Partnering with Egypt PCR Portal puts us ahead in ensuring more people get the test results that they need. Collaborating together means we can better serve the community by providing the best services and highest standards in testing.”
To schedule regular or express travel approved RT-PCR test in Egypt, visit www.egyptpcr.com or call +202 33335526, you can also send your inquiries or questions to info@egyptpcr.com.
Marketing Team
Egypt PCR Portal
+20 2 33335526
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other