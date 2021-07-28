Egypt PCR Portal Partners With Al Mokhtabar Labs To Provide Travelers With Travel Approved COVID-19 RT-PCR Testing
Egypt’s first dedicated website for travel-accredited COVID-19 RT-PCR tests provides travelers with quick and reliable access to over 230 labs across Egypt.CAIRO, EGYPT, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egyptpcr.com which is developed and managed by Inspiren Technology Lab; a technology and automation company, provides access to accredited and approved laboratories across the Republic that offers convenient PCR testing for travelers.
The new portal will enable both Egyptian nationals and tourists traveling from Egypt to book COVID-19 RT-PCR tests at over 230 travel-accredited testing sites. Egypt PCR Portal partners with Al Mokhtabar, a leading diagnostics services provider in Egypt and the country’s largest internationally accredited COVID-19 RT-PCR testing provider. Al Mokhtabar’s branch network comprises more than 230 branches located across all of Egypt’s major cities including Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, North Coast, Assiut, Luxor, and many more.
Al Mokhtabar is the only CAP-accredited laboratory; its issued reports are recognized by all countries and airlines around the world and contain a QR code, which can be used by airline and airport officials to quickly authenticate the results presented by travelers.
Commenting on the new portal, Karim Ali of Inspiren Technology Lab said: “We are proud to be launching the first phase of our new COVID-19 RT-PCR dedicated portal in Egypt, which will see us provide COVID-19 RT-PCR testing to outbound travelers. We are aware of how critical the COVID-19 RT-PCR report is for travelers and how the testing experience can impact their trips, for the better or for the worse. Through our new portal, we aim to assist customers at every step of the way, not only by providing world-class testing services through our partners Al Mokhtabar Labs but also by providing technical and logistical support through our dedicated call center and chat support system. In parallel, our customer satisfaction team will work tirelessly to enhance the quality of our service to maximize our users’ experience.”
“The second phase of the PCR portal is scheduled to launch in the coming weeks and will see us collaborate with renowned travel accredited COVID-19 RT-PCR testing facilities across the multiple other geographies to provide our service to outbound travelers in other countries. During this phase, we are aiming to provide the service in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Cyprus, Ukraine, Turkey, Albania, Russia, and several other countries. Looking further ahead, in the third and final phase of the project we will provide PCR testing for outbound travelers globally,” he added.
Prof. Dr. Manal Abdelaziz, Al Mokhtabar’s Operations Director, commented: “We are excited to be partnering with Egypt’s first portal dedicated to COVID-19 RT-PCR testing. Through the new portal, we are certain that travelers and tourists departing from Egypt have found an easily accessible, reliable, and convenient way to book and take their COVID-19 RT-PCR tests through our extensive branch network and widespread home visits, an important step towards guaranteeing the safety of all travelers and containing the spread of the virus. The new service is in line with our mission to help Egyptians and the Egyptian government during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Early in the crisis, we have provided PCR and our COVID-19-related tests to patients all across the country, playing a frontline role in helping authorities battle the virus. In the coming months, we will look to continue growing our service roster with the addition of innovative partnerships such as the new EgyptPCR portal as we look to expand our reach and provide our world-class diagnostic services to as many people as possible across the country.”
For more details or to schedule your travel approved COVID-19 RT-PCR test, visit www.egyptpcr.com or call +202 33335526, you can also send your inquiries to info@egyptpcr.com
