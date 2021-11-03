Groundbreaking Announced for Crovetti Orthopaedics Joint Replacement Center at Queensridge Near Summerlin
Our experience, coupled with the quality of service we provide our patients, is what I believe will set our Queensridge location apart.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael J. Crovetti, Jr. recently announced that construction will begin on a 2nd location for Crovetti Ortho at Queensridge in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. The Crovetti Orthopaedics Joint Replacement Center at Queensridge will be on Sir Williams Drive, just off Rampart Ave. and north of Charleston Blvd. across from the Boca Park shopping center. Groundbreaking took place on October 29, 2021.
— Dr. Michael J. Crovetti, Jr.
This new facility is primarily modeled on Dr. Crovetti’s pioneering concept for the first outpatient private surgery center and surgical recovery suites in Nevada - Crovetti Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and Coronado Recovery Suites in Henderson, Nevada.
Now, the time has come to offer the same quality of medical expertise and patient services to those with other health needs. As Dr. Crovetti explains, “At this new location, we will, of course, continue to provide and improve upon the overall experience of “Getting You Back in Your Game!” – which has always been our primary goal for each patient.
“But we’re also raising our own game by expanding the range of medical specialties and outpatient surgical procedures that will be offered, and doing it in a way that will welcome the best medical providers to participate.” The new Queensridge facility will be nearly twice the size of the Henderson location, accommodating all the Orthopaedic and Pain Management expertise currently available, with the addition of ENT (Ear/Nose/Throat), Neurology, fully operational Cardiac Catheterization Lab, Spine, General Surgery and other medical practices.
In anticipation of this new facility, it would not be an exaggeration to state that Dr. Crovetti’s vision and success with Crovetti Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine was instrumental in changing the way many surgeries are performed here in Nevada and across the country. Since opening over 10 years ago, Crovetti Ortho has documented this concept to be extremely successful, notably resulting in fewer complications and faster recovery times than those achieved in a typical hospital setting.
“Today, many medical practitioners are moving surgical procedures outside of the hospital. They’re going into outpatient facilities that are can offer an experience that really can’t be duplicated in a hospital environment,” continues Crovetti. “But our experience and the quality of service we provide our patients is what I believe will set our Queensridge location apart.”
Almost as important as Dr. Crovetti’s technical expertise is his customer-centric approach to addressing a patient’s whole-body experience when undergoing a surgical procedure. By carefully considering and addressing every step of the entire process - from the patient’s first meeting through recovery – Dr. Crovetti has refined the methods of achieving improved outcomes, maximizing safety, and taking into account every patient’s needs for both physical and mental comfort.
“I know from experience that it’s no small thing for a patient to know that they are being heard, that help and information is available for them, and that they are thoroughly informed and educated on what to expect every step of the way,” explains Crovetti. “I’m proud to note that our Henderson outpatient Surgical Recovery Suites facility currently boasts a 99.8% patient satisfaction rating.”
Over twenty years ago, Crovetti Orthopedics & Sports Medicine was created to merge physician experience with innovative surgical techniques, unique surgical facilities, and to deliver an optimum patient experience. These steps developed a pristine reputation for Crovetti Ortho in the medical community. Dr. Crovetti believes it’s time to make this approach available to more patients, more medical professionals, and more residents of Las Vegas.
“In short, we’re bringing what we did in Henderson to the Summerlin area, scaling it up in size and scope to include a full offering of medical surgical specialties, and becoming the place where both patients and surgeons will choose to come for these services,” adds Crovetti.
“We’re convinced this is going to change the way people think about surgery centers, and how medical services are provided in Southern Nevada. In my mind, there’s no doubt that’s a scenario that’s going to benefit everyone.”
To contact Crovetti Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, call (702) 990-2290. They offer two convenient locations: 2779 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89052 and 851 S Rampart Blvd, Suite 260, Las Vegas, NV 89145.
