District-wide crack seal project begins November 3

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting a district-wide crack sealing project Wednesday, November 3rd, weather permitting. 

Crews will start with WYO 130 at mile markers 58 - 68, from the WYO 230 intersection east. Various road sections will be impacted in Albany, Laramie and Carbon counties; crews will be moving to different locations based on weather conditions and equipment or material availability. 

Motorists should expect flaggers and potential short delays as crews work. Stay alert and be prepared to slow down if driving in any of the project locations in the coming weeks. 

This project is expected to be complete by the end of the month.   

