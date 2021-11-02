Submit Release
News Search

There were 682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,426 in the last 365 days.

State bill expected to change name of UC Hastings School of Law

(Subscription required) “Serranus Hastings exterminated Native communities,” Wiener wrote in his tweet. “It’s not OK for UC Hastings to bear his name. Yet California law requires it. I’m working with the college, Joe Cotchett & will engage Native communities to fix this. Stay tuned for a formal announcement.”

You just read:

State bill expected to change name of UC Hastings School of Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.