Aspire Technology Partners Aspire Technology Partners Earns Americas Webex Rising Star Award

Technology Solution Provider Recognized for Delivering Customer Success

This award reflects the commitment of the Aspire team to providing our customers with the tools they need to succeed and transform their business.” — John L Harris, President & CEO of Aspire.

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners has been recognized with the prestigious Webex Customer Experience Partner - Americas Rising Star Award at the recent WebexOne 2021 conference. The Rising Star Award recognizes partners who have demonstrated standout performance in their respective regions, displaying remarkable growth in embracing and championing cutting-edge collaboration technology.

Their investments in Advanced Customer Experience and advanced IoT specializations, combined with collaboration initiatives focused on remote and hybrid work, have generated tremendous success in the state, local, and education IoT and healthcare verticals. One of Cisco’s top collaboration partners in the SLED space, Aspire has designed and deployed innovative healthcare use cases, and secured key collaboration wins to serve state agencies and education institutions.

“This award reflects the commitment of the Aspire team to providing our customers with the tools they need to succeed and transform their business,” said John L Harris, President & CEO of Aspire. “Our Customer Success team brings their experience in collaboration to the forefront. We thank Cisco for their recognition and strong partnership.”

About Aspire

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions to drive the organization forward. Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital infrastructure, world-class design, and implementation expertise, and managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state and mid-Atlantic with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; and Albany and White Plains, NY. For more information, visit www.aspiretransforms.com.

