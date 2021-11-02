Submit Release
Pelosi Statement on Drug Price Negotiation Agreement

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released this statement after having reached agreement on landmark measures to lower drug prices as part of the Build Back Better Act:

 

“For a generation, House Democrats have been fighting to deliver real drug price negotiations that will lower costs.  With today’s agreement on strong lower drug price provisions for the Build Back Better Act, Democrats have a path forward to make good on this transformational agenda for our seniors.

 

“In the Build Back Better Act, Democrats will deliver strong drug price negotiations to lower prices for our seniors and halt Big Pharma’s outrageous price hikes above inflation, not just for seniors but for all Americans.  For seniors, we have also reduced out-of-pocket co-pays and created a new $2,000 out-of-pocket limit for seniors’ expenses in Medicare Part D.

 

“We are now finishing the drafting of the legislative text to reflect this important agreement.  I am pleased with the compromise reached by House Members and Senator Sinema.”

 

