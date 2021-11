Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Bay

HIGHWAY: Westbound US-10

ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete concrete patches on westbound US-10 between 7 Mile Road and Garfield Road in Bay County.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One westbound US-10 lane will remain open during work.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will replace aging pavement and improve the driving surface.