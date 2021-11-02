Bridge and road work requires closing I-75 this weekend in Oakland County

Contact:

Fast facts: - Southbound I-75 will be closed from I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to M-102 (8 Mile Road); northbound I-75 will be closed from M-102 (8 Mile Road) to 14 Mile Road. - The closure begins at 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and ends by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8. - During the closure, all traffic will be detoured to M-1 (Woodward Avenue).

November 2, 2021 -- Weather permitting, road and bridge work will require southbound I-75 to be closed from I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to M-102 (Eight Mile Road) while northbound I-75 will close from 8 Mile to 14 Mile roads. The weekend closure is needed to allow crews to safely restore southbound traffic to its normal configuration at 13 Mile Road, complete demolition of the Stephenson Highway bridge, complete paving operations on northbound I-75, and other activities.

The weekend closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and end by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Traffic will be able to access northbound I-75 from 14 Mile Road and points north. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound M-1, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75.

Prior to the freeway closure, crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 12 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 9 Mile Road.

