Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Devon State Road for Utility Improvement in Tredyffrin Township

King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Devon State Road between Forest Hills Circle and Gwen Lane in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County beginning Tuesday, November 16, for water main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, December 31.

During the closure, Devon State Road motorists will be directed to use Conestoga Road, Cassatt Road, Route 252 (Swedesford Road) and Valley Forge Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #