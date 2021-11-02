Work Begins This Week on Resurfacing Project on Chambers Hill Road in Swatara Township, Dauphin County

Contractor to install ADA curb ramps at intersections

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work is set to begin this week on a 3.66-mile resurfacing project on Chambers Hill Road (Route 3006) in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

This project includes milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, base repair, ADA curb ramp updates, pavement markings and signs on Chambers Hill Road from JPL Wick Drive to Ridge Avenue.

Weather permitting, the contractor will begin constructing new ADA curb ramps at the Chambers Hill Road intersections with JPL Wick Drive and Penhar Drive on Thursday, November 4.

Work will be performed between 8:30 AM and 3:30 PM. Lane restrictions will be in place during work hours with flaggers providing traffic control. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Milling and paving is anticipated to start next spring. The project is expected to be completed by September 8, 2022.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $1,526,350 project.

