Kellers Church Road to Close Friday for Pipe Replacement in Bedminster Township

​King of Prussia, PA – Kellers Church Road is scheduled to close between Creek Road and Meadow Lane in Bedminster Township, Bucks County on Friday, November 5, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, which is weather permitting, motorists will be directed to use Creek Road, Quarry Road and Deep Run Road. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #